HEADLINES

  • School threat wasn't what some thought: But parents, teachers support precautions

    Parents and teachers generally were supportive this week of the decision by four of five county school districts to cancel classes Thursday after receiving a vague and possibly misrepresented warning about potential violence. Broadcast news programs and online and social media reported that authorities had received a threat that students would bring guns to school in Marion County.

  • School threat wasn't what some thought: Afterward, other schools get threatening calls

    Within days of a call that resulted in closure of four Marion County school districts, law enforcement agencies in three other Kansas towns got calls that resulted in school lockdowns. Both Hays and Russell police got calls Friday, the day after the Marion County shutdown, telling them suspicious black backpacks were located in their high schools.

  • How to replace Holter? Marion administrator to retire June 30

    Marion administrator to retire June 30 By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Marion city council members began looking Monday at options for finding a new city administrator after disclosing that current administrator Roger Holter plans to retire June 30.

  • 3 seriously hurt in US-50 crash

    A tow truck and a four-door sedan collided a quarter of a mile from Mustang Rd. on US-50 at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, injuring three people and briefly causing closure of US-50. Kansas Highway Patrol determined that one car crossed the center line and hit the other. Troopers did not know which car was at fault at the time.

  • 'Positive' turns negative with meth, pot arrest

    Ten months ago, she was the focus of a “Positive Connections” story on Wichita TV news. This week, she’s an inmate in Marion County Jail, arrested on suspicion of possessing and distributing methamphetamine, possessing marijuana, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

  • Shirt happens! Drug suspect prophetically attired

    If Damarius M. Peterson, 21, a 6-foot-7 former wide receiver and defensive end on the Newton High School football team, had known he was going to be pulled over last week by sheriff’s deputy and canine handler Josh Meliza, he might have chosen a different shirt. During a traffic stop on US-50 at Turkey Creek Rd., Meliza detected a scent like that mentioned on Peterson’s shirt, searched the vehicle, and uncovered what he reported to be illegal drugs.

OTHER NEWS

  • Award-winning business is building toward the future

    A Marion business has been named existing business of the year by the Kansas Small Business Development Center. In the five years since John, Morgan, and Jason Wheeler opened the Building Center on Marion’s Main St., sales to Marion County customers have been so steady the business has collected sales taxes rising from $70,000 in 2018 to $122,750 in the last year.

  • State to clean up former grain storage at Canada

    A former government grain storage facility at Canada is targeted for cleanup by Kansas Department of Health and Environment after it was found to have caused nitrate and carbon tetrachloride contamination in soil and groundwater. County commissioners Monday approved KDHE access to the site, which was a U.S. Department of Agriculture Commodity Credit Corp. grain storage operation from 1954 to 1974.

  • Murder trial to start Tuesday

    Trial for a man charged with murdering a Wichita woman in 2020 is scheduled to begin Tuesday and last nine days. Robert B. Mans, 50, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Shalan Niccole Gannon, 27, who was reported missing in Wichita two months before her body was discovered June 7, 2020, inside a black box in the Nennescah River.

  • Centre reviews building plans

    New building projects approved at Centre include new pre-school classrooms, a day care, and a new weight room. The district’s school board reviewed the plans at a meeting Monday. An architect will be at April’s meeting to go overe bids.

  • 2nd COVID booster available

    Qualifying people who want to enhance their immunity to COVID-19 can now get a second vaccine booster shot. To qualify for a second booster, patients must be older than 50 or have a compromised immune system.

DEATHS

  • Jackie Freeborn

    Services for Jackie Dean Freeborn, 73, who died Thursday in Wichita after a stroke, were Sunday at his farm southwest of Florence. He was cremated. His remains were scattered on his land with his beloved horses.

  • James Hadley

    Services for James Dale Hadley, 74, who died April 9 at his residence in Hillsboro, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Gnadenau Cemetery outside Hillsboro. Born March 14, 1948, to Dale and Gwendola Hadley, he graduated from high school in Manhattan in 1966.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Allaire Homburg

DOCKET

FARM

  • Farmer passes baton to next generation

    When Terry Vinduska of Marion was growing up on a farm five miles west of Pilsen, his father, Louis, and his uncle, Paul, worked together. “I saw the advantages,” he said. “I learned from the best.”

  • Farmers press on despite diesel costs

    Diesel fuel may be $2 more per gallon than it was last year, but farmers can’t afford to wait through the price spike. “When it comes down to go, you gotta go,” Alan Hett said.

  • It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a fertilizer drone!

    In four to six weeks, Cooperative Grain and Supply’s crop production center in Hillsboro will take to the air — not with airplanes, but with top-of-the-line crop-spraying drones. Landon Herbel, precision ag specialist for the Cooperative’s crop production department, said the co-op has ordered two DJI Agras T30 drones on order.

  • Bird flu gets even closer to county

    State officials confirmed Monday that highly pathogenic avian influenza has been found in a commercial chicken flock in McPherson County. As a result, commercial and backyard poultry in a 20-kilometer surveillance zone that includes McPherson, Moundridge, Buhler, Inman, and Conway has been quarantined.

OPINION

  • Getting back up after a smackdown

    Consider it a victory for cable, satellite, and streaming media. If Monday night’s episode of the drama known as Marion City Council meetings is any indication, residents hereabouts no longer will be able to regard council sessions as a substitute for a regular viewing of “WWE Smackdown.” Exactly which governmental body seems to be composed of all-star wrestlers — or, perhaps, Three Stooges plus two — varies over time. It shifted some months back from Marion County Commission, which for now seems as tame as a nature film, to Marion City Council.

  • Burning issue sets off alarm

    More than a dozen rekindled grass fires this week ought to fuel efforts to make agricultural burning a bit more structured than what seems to be a do-whatever-you-want system, as fickle as a flickering flame. Farmers and ranchers insist they need to set fires from time to time. Even environmentalists tend to agree that fires long have been part of nature’s way of keeping grazing land healthy and avoiding disruptive or costly options on cropland.

  • A 911 call for help

    Recent experience with threats of violence in schools makes us wonder exactly what it means to be safe. To be sure, canceling classes ensured one type of safety, but it may have helped create an unsafe climate of fear that led to similarly unfounded threats and overly cautious actions elsewhere.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    I apologize...

PEOPLE

  • Indian 'peace chief' had Mennonite ties

    Lawrence H. Hart, 89 who died last month, was a descendant of a line of peace chiefs who attempted to reconcile Indian and Mennonite peace traditions. Lawrence met Betty Bartel, a member of the Bruderthal Mennonite community northeast of Hillsboro, while both were students at Bethel College. They married in her home church in 1957.

  • 7 win ribbons at 4-H regional

    Seven Marion County 4-H members received ribbons at a 10-county regional competition March 26 in Clay Center. Top purple ribbons went to:

  • Senior citizens to meet

    Senior Citizens of Marion County will meet 10 a.m. Friday at Tampa Senior Center. Participants are being urged to eat lunch at Tampa Grill after the meeting. Reservations are due today. The Department on Aging can provide transportation if called by Thursday.

  • Senior centers menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 105, 135 years ago

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Scoreboard

  • Bowling league results

  • Tabor hires Florida coach

    Tabor College has hired Matt Warren, previous associate head coach at Warner University in Lake Wales, Florida, as its new men’s basketball coach. Warren has coached or managed college basketball for seven years at Indian River State College, University of North Florida, Combine Academy, and Warner University. His teams have placed at a national prep tournament and had berths at four national tournaments. Many of his seasons have had more than 20 wins.

MORE…

