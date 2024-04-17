HEADLINES

  • City studies whether it needs a study

    In discussing grant opportunities Monday night, Marion City Council heard that interim administrator Mark McAnarney planned to talk to consultants about commissioning a new study of how many residents have low or moderate income. To qualify for community development block grants, 51% must fall in that category.

  • A C-Note of conscience

    Rural Marion resident Mark Collett got a lift of spirits — and a reminder that people are basically good — when a note and a $100 bill appeared in his mailbox April 1. Despite the fact that the money arrived on April Fool’s Day, it was no joke, Collett said.

  • All-day drill to include shots fired inside courthouse

    The courthouse will be closed Friday so employees can learn how to protect themselves if someone shows up with a gun. Hillsboro Police Chief Jessey Hiebert will present an active shooter class for employees.

  • Record staff receives William Allen White citation

    Voted on by foundation trustees, the award recognizes outstanding journalistic services.

OTHER NEWS

  • 3-vehicle pile-up sends 1 to Wichita hospital

    The driver of a car that pulled in front of an oncoming pickup Wednesday at the K-15 / Holly Rd. and US-56 was taken to Wesley Medical Center in serious condition after Hillsboro rescuers freed her from her car. Ambulance director Chuck Kenney said drivers of a pickup and a semi also involved in the wreck were uninjured and up and walking when he arrived.

  • County roads to get work

    Drivers will be affected by work on several county roads in coming days. Work on 290th Rd. from US-77 to Zebulon is nearly complete but awaits surface rock.

  • Volunteers wanted for cleanup

    Like a clean place to sit when you fish? Like a healthy lake environment for wildlife?

  • Longtime Kapaun guide steps down

    Harriett Bina, tour guide at Pilsen’s Father Kapaun Museum, retired from the position April 4. “I guess it was time,” Bina said.

  • Symphony to perform in Peabody

    “Peter and the Wolf” and “Appalachian Spring” will be performed Sunday in the final installment of Sunflower Theatre’s 2023-2024 concert series. The Wichita Symphony performance will be 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 213 E Division Ave., Peabody.

DEATHS

  • Kenneth Monroe

    A memorial service for retired state trooper Kenneth Meral Monroe II, 79, Hutchinson, who died Monday, will be 3 p.m. Monday at Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, Marion. Born March 8, 1945, in Fort Scott to Kenneth M and Betty J. (Farmer) Monroe, he married Loretta Brobst on Jan. 13, 1963, in Wichita.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Chris Seibel

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • Catting around with democracy

    Eight-month-old Zenger, pretty much my only family member still living in Marion, is growing into a cantankerous cat. Whenever my suitcase comes out — as it often does these days — he jumps in the middle, bats at everything I try to put in, and tosses out whatever he can.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Celebrate every day

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Wrong charges

PEOPLE

  • TV show looks for relics

    The History Channel program “American Pickers” is looking for antiques and other relics to film when the show visits Kansas in June. Producers are particularly eager to talk to collectors with interesting stories and fun items.

  • Lodge to honor essay winners

    Centre Lodge will honor 2023-’24 essay contest winners at an open house 6 to 7 p.m. April 24. Alyera Koehn won $100. Isabela Rziha and Tessa Mendoza each will receive $50. The public will be invited to tour the remodeled lodge. Refreshments will be served.

  • Blood drive planned

    Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church, 300 Prairie Point Rd., Hillsboro, will be host for a Red Cross blood drive 1 to 6 p.m. April 19. Donors may make appointments at (800) 733-2767 or redcrossblood.org. Each donor qualifies for a $10 gift card.

  • Scholarship awarded

    Goessel High School graduate Luke Wiens is one of 24 recipients of $500 scholarships from Kansas Farm Bureau. He attends Fort Hays State University and previously attended Hutchinson Community College.

  • Digestion to be focus

    Former Marion resident Melanie Kraus Dunn, a nurse practitioner in Coldwater, will speak about digestive health and well-being at noon April 24 at Marion City Library. Reservations cost $5 and are due today at (620) 382-2442.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SENIORS

  • At 86, he's fighting to keep hospital alive

    Octogenarian Robert Danzman is determined to save Herington Hospital no matter how bleak things might look — and has spent three years on that mission. Danzman, 86, now director of the hospital board, filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case Friday on behalf of the hospital.

SPORTS

  • Marion boys lead county ball teams

    With other county teams struggling for victories, Marion’s boys baseball team is on a four-game winning streak, sporting a 9-3 season record, with the second half of the season left to go. The Warriors played against Remington at home Friday in a makeup game that was postponed earlier in the season because of weather. The Warriors won both games, 16-6 and 8-2, to extend their streak.

  • Girls finish 1st, boys 2nd

    The Marion girls’ track and field team captured first place out of 10 schools Thursday in Cottonwood Falls, while the boys’ team won a close second to the host team. “The wind had an effect on the performances, but overall we had a lot of good things come out of this meet,” coach Grant Thierolf said.

  • Centre diver wins

    The Marion coop swim team placed 11th out of 19 this past weekend during the North Ladies Swim Invitational in Wichita. “Overall I think the team is doing really well,” coach MacKenzie Magee said.

  • Centre golfer runner-up at meet

    Marion’s golf team that includes Centre played Monday in the Council Grove Invitational, and Centre’s Easton Glessner finished second. Centre’s Anthony Potocnik placed 24th; Julian Resser, 44th; and Daniel Rziha 46th.

MORE…

