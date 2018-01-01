UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE

  • House draws fire from council

    Kevin Bartel wasn’t happy when he came to the Hillsboro city council meeting Tuesday, but he felt better when he left. Bartel told council members that neighbors are tired of seeing the poor condition of a house at the corner of Cedar and Grand Sts. owned by Dick and Carla Hein.

  • County jail to get efficient heating/cooling system

    State representative of Kansas’ 70th District, John Barker, came to Monday’s commission meeting to give a legislative update. Kansas agriculture accounts for 44.5 percent of the state economy, he said. The concern is that the average income for the field has decreased drastically.

  • Kansas Gas Service seeks rate hike

    Residents of Goessel, Burns, Lehigh, Lincolnville, and Ramona could see the price of natural gas spike 10 percent if the Kansas Corporation Commission approves a request filed by Kansas Gas Service. A public hearing on the request will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Washburn Institute of Technology in Topeka.

  • Exploring the pumpkin patch

    Pumpkin patches and corn mazes are as synonymous with fall as Halloween and Thanksgiving. For Kristi and Brandon Unruh, owners of Papa’s Pumpkin Patch between Goessel and Newton, it’s about offering a family-friendly experience that is cost-effective.

AUTO

  • 'Old Bud' running like Old Faithful

    Roger Hannaford III’s 1940 Studebaker Champion coupe doesn’t travel far from home, but it is a mainstay in Marion. With its age and condition, Hannaford prefers to keep the car around Marion, mostly going to events like the Old Settlers’ parade.

  • Lake hosts chili cook-off, car show

    Five bucks gets you a bowl, spoon, napkins and three hours to sample between 10-15 chilies. The 12th annual Marion County Park and Lake chili cook-off will be 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the hall.

  • 'Drive for Ur School' is a success

    Hillsboro Ford has reported collecting $5,520 in its Drive for Ur School fundraiser. Contributions included $2,860 from 143 Hillsboro High School Booster Club members, $1,320 from 66 Centre students, $1,020 from 51 Goessel students, and $320 from 16 Marion-Florence students.

DEATHS

  • Sherry Dreier

    Services for retired artist Sherry Dreier, 65, who died Sept. 25 at Newton Medical Center, were Sept. 29 at the Chapel of Schowalter Villa in Hesston. She was born Oct. 2, 1952, in Newton, to Alvin and Joan LaGree Dreier. Sherry graduated from Hesston High School in 1970.

  • Myron Harris

    Funeral services for Myron P. Harris, 78, will be at 10 a.m. today at Peabody Christian Church. Interment will be in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Mary Doubek

DOCKET

PEOPLE

  • Kansas Honor Scholars announced

    Fourteen Marion County seniors have been designated Kansas Honor Scholars by the University of Kansas Alumni Association and KU Endowment. Kansas Honor Scholars Centre — Ryan August, Grace Knepp, Destiny Wangerin. Goessel — Stephany Meyer, Julianna Schrag, Madison Smith. Hillsboro — Eva Franz, Jorge Hanschu, Jenna Hinerman. Marion — Kimmie Duncan, Emmy Hess, Samantha Kelsey, Jarred Rahe. Peabody-Burns — Taylor Wallace.

  • Tampa Triple T's plan service day

    Members of Tampa Triple T’s 4-H Club plan to spend Oct. 14 as a day of service by painting at the Marion County fairgrounds. A potluck meal will follow at 5 p.m. Meat, drinks, and table service will be provided. Members are asked to bring a side dish. New officers elected in September were Cailey Barney, president; Daniel Rziha, vice president; Allie Stuchlik, secretary; Hanne McDermott, treasurer; Tanner Stuchlik, reporter; Clara Noeth, song leader; Isabelle Rziha and Karsen Kroupa, recreation leaders; and Addie Berens and Karsen Kroupa, council members.

  • Red Cross in need of donors

    A Hillsboro community Red Cross Blood drive will be 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Appointments can be made online at www.redcrossblood.org or at 800-RED-CROSS. Bring photo ID and drink plenty of water before an appointment. A light meal will be served to all donors. Walk-ins are welcome.

  • Museum sponsors adobe house tours for Oktoberfest

    Hillsboro Museums is sponsoring a tour of the Pioneer Adobe house, school, and windmill from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14. Billed as a Mennonite Oktoberfest, the tour will include a free root beer float.

  • Lecture to feature Goessel pioneer

    Dr. Peter Richert, who had a big influence on the history of Goessel, will be the topic of the Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum Fall 2018 Heritage Lecture. Peggy Goertzen, director and archivist for Tabor College Center for Mennonite Brethren Studies, will speak about Richert’s influence on ‘Migration, Ministry, and Medicine.’

  • Democrats to meet

    Marion County Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Marion Community Center conference room. Preparations for a final get-out-the-vote push will be on the agenda.

  • UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Big shoes to fill for Tabor softball

    The Tabor Bluejays’ season ended on a high note last year, with a KCAC tournament championship, and NAIA tournament berth. To reach those same heights, Saturday’s home games will be valuable in preparing for the spring season, new coach Karen Harris said.

  • Trojans' Funk breaks cross-country record

    For three years, former Trojan standout Abby Driggers’ 23:43 has been the time to beat for varsity girls. It finally gave way Thursday with freshman Emeryson Funk finished over half a minute faster than Driggers at 22:59.

  • Trojans charge past Wabaunsee

    Trojan football coach Devin Metzinger is an educator, but auto mechanics probably aren’t at the top of his list. That could make the dilemma of figuring out how to keep his team’s engine from cutting out for 48 minutes more challenging, yet.

  • Goessel volleyball places second in Canton tournament

    The Goessel volleyball team traveled to Canton and came away with a second place plaque Saturday. In the early match, the Bluebirds defeated Little River for the second time this year, 25-16, 25-20.

  • Goessel football slip slides to 48-0 win

    Marion County football fields were dry, but at Herington, a steady rain spoiled the Railers’ homecoming. Goessel took advantage of numerous errors and Bluebird defense stymied Herington’s attempts to score.

  • Eight Goessel runners set personal bests at Berean

    Four Goessel athletes medaled in Thursday’s meet at Berean Academy. Head coach Brian Lightner was pleased with the results of the cross-country meet.

  • College honors and recognitions

  • Hillsboro and Goessel school menus

MORE…

