Air National Guardsmen and the Army Corps are cooperating this week to rebuild a flood-damaged boat dock and electrical hookups at Marion Reservoir. The project, a training exercise for the Guardmen, was scheduled after COVID-19 canceled an exercise in Louisiana. Reservoir assistant manager Kevin McCoy said the help will put the reservoir almost a year ahead in rebuilding.



A Peabody-Burns cheerleader wipes down a car window as her teammates take a break from 95-degree heat during the team's annual car wash Saturday. Money raised will be used defray expenses of traveling to Topeka to defending their state title this fall.



A bumblebee hovers above a wildflower at Marion County Lake this past week. A hum of the fat bees, which have been growing scare elsewhere, buzzed over nectar-producing plants this past week.