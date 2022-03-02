HEADLINES

  • Does Marion have a Catholic cemetery or not?

    Marion promised the Wichita Catholic Diocese in 1951 that only Catholics would be buried in the southeastern portion of Marion Cemetery, officially designated St. Mark Cemetery. Since then, however, the city has been selling lots in that portion of the cemetery to anyone.

  • Marion hands out 5% raises . . . but hands back paved parking lot regs

    After two split votes Monday by Marion city council members, city employees will receive a 5% raise. Council member Ruth Herbel showed council members sheets with her calculations of employees’ annual wages after deductions, monthly pay including the value of a 20% utility savings given to employees, and annual salary amounts before deductions.

  • Raise equals 5 mills, boosts average wage above $20

    A 5% pay raise approved Monday night for Marion city workers will cost the city between $48,539 and $56,596.30 each year — the equivalent of up to 5.5 mills in property taxes. The lower amount comes from city administrator Roger Holter. The higher amount comes from a Record analysis of individual pay and benefits amounts obtained from the city.

  • County relents on firefighter app

    After hearing complaints from county fire chiefs who wanted to keep a service that provides information to firefighters, county commissioners did an about-face Monday and agreed to continue paying for Active 911. A week ago, commissioners voted to stop paying for the service for volunteer firefighters effective July 1. The service costs $11 a year per cell phone and sends texts, maps, and alerts about fires and primarily about controlled burns.

  • Florence fires chief after 15 years

    A complaint that arose from a Nov. 20 fire apparently led to Florence fire chief Mark Slater being fired Monday. Slater wasn’t present at Monday’s city council meeting when council members went into a closed session and fired him afterward.

  • AirStream Guy seeks new location

    A building in Marion’s industrial park is being sold and its current owner is looking to find another location in Marion County. Mark Evans, who owns The Airstream Guy, said sale of his building to a trucking company in Nebraska is expected to close May 26.

  • 25 partisans elect new sheriff

    A former sergeant who left the sheriff’s office in 2008 to become a railroad detective will take over for the late sheriff Rob Craft, probably next week. On a 25-20 vote, Jeff Soyez was chosen Saturday by Republican precinct committeemen and committeewomen. His nomination will go to the governor’s office for approval, but this step is typically mere formality.

OTHER NEWS

  • 2 hurt when teen allegedly runs stop sign

    An out-of-state driver was seriously injured after a 15-year-old Tampa boy allegedly ran a stop sign at 4:46 p.m. Thursday at K-15 and 330th Rd. west of Tampa. According to reports, a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox being driven west on 330th by Jaquin Smith, 15, Tampa, nearly split in half a 2003 Subaru Legacy being driven south of K-15 by Joyce Ardy, 46, Hurst, Texas.

  • Fire termed 'suspicious'; cause undetermined

    In a busy week that saw county firefighters summoned nearly two dozen times, Marion, Peabody, and Florence firefighters and Marion’s sheriff battled a structure fire for 2 ½ hours Thursday in the 200 block of 6th St. in Florence. The home, owned by William Shearer, was empty at the time, and no one was injured. When Shearer couldn’t be reached, relatives came to see the fire.

  • Free food to be available

    Weather permitting, free food items will be distributed next week in Marion County. In case of inclement weather, distribution will be the following week. To qualify, a household must have monthly income of no more than $1,328 for the first household member, plus roughly $49 for each additional household member.

  • Music of Santa Fe Trail to be featured

    Traditional music and storytelling of the Santa Fe Trail will be featured at 2 p.m. Sunday at 303 W. Main St. in Council Grove. Traditional fiddler Derrick Doty of Manhattan will draw on years of research and passion for Kansas and music history to share storytelling through music.

  • Evolution foe announces candidacy

    Scott Hill, who as a member of the State Board of Education in 1999 helped draft rules taking evolution out of state school curricula, announced last week his candidacy for state representative. Hill, a rural Abilene farmer and rancher with a Ph.D. in animal sciences and industry, is seeking a seat now held by John Barker of Abilene. Both are Republicans.

  • Gas prices rise with global tension

    Gas prices nationwide have spiked because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The county’s highest prices appear to be in Marion, where Ampride and Casey’s are charging $3.80 a gallon.

  • Inflation is hitting close to home

    The COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have combined to put inflationary pressure on the price of goods. Farmers can get $11.55 a bushel for wheat at Cooperative Grain and Supply’s Marion location if they have wheat to sell.

  • Magistrate position filled

    Replacing former Marion lawyer Keith Collett as district magistrate in Dickinson County will be Kansas Bureau of Investigation special investigator Neal Gugler. The vacancy was created when Collett became a district judge in Geary County. Marion County is part of the judicial district that includes Dickinson, Geary, and Morris Counties.

  • Centre grad was outstanding college athlete

    Marsha Koster of Clay Center died recently at age 66, but she left behind a legacy of outstanding achievements at Kansas State University. Born Marsha Poppe in 1955, she graduated from Centre High School in 1973, where she excelled in basketball and track.

DEATHS

  • Tammie Suffield

    Services for former Peabody Health and Rehab nurse’s assistant Tammie Suffield, 62, who died Feb. 27, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Peabody United Methodist Church. Born Aug. 11, 1959, in Newton to Fred Harvey and Colleen (Regier) Yoder, she married Edwin “Butch” Suffield on June 14, 2008.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Keith Allison

DOCKET

FEATURES

  • A sweet performance: Ambitious Wonka musical wows audience

    Parked cars almost reached Nickerson St. as families packed into Marion schools’ Performing Arts Center for the premiere night of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” Marion High School’s spring musical was staged Friday and Saturday night by a large crew both front and back stage.

FINANCE

  • Check out the fees on local bank accounts

    If you want free personal checking, most banks in the county will accommodate that need — but some with terms. Otherwise, banks offer an array of personal and business checking accounts.

OPINION

  • Flagging interest in patriotism

    Back in the Jurassic Age, when a certain retired professor turned editor could count his year on two hands and one foot, putting up and taking down flags along Main St. was a somewhat arduous but highly coveted responsibility. In those days, people with pickups actually used them as pickups, not as passenger cars. Anyone with a truck that had an empty bed was fair game to be volunteered to the sacred responsibility of showing then retiring our nation’s colors.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Reusable frames

  • CORRECTION:

    Corrections and clarifications

PEOPLE

  • Mennonites still have ties to war-torn Ukraine

    For Mennonites in this area, war in Ukraine hits close to home. Ukraine was the state from which many Mennonite immigrants came to Kansas beginning in 1874. In a newsletter published by Multiply, a missions organization, a writer said, “We are connected to Ukraine not only because the historical roots of our M.B. movement are there, but because we partner with a network of 25 M.B. churches there.”

  • Charity auction draws hundreds

    Bidding was intense at the 19th annual Holy Family Parish charity auction Sunday, and items honoring Father Emil Kapaun drew high bids. The first auction item was a Father Kapaun package that included a Teddy bear dressed in camouflage fatigues and wearing dog tags.

  • Postponed Kaffeehaus prevails over sleet

    St. Paul’s Kaffeehaus and Readers Theater had been planned for Jan. 23 but was pushed back to Sunday because of weather. After a late-season snow and ice storm, it seemed it would be halted again. But despite — or, perhaps, because of — the weather, a large portion of Peabody came for drinks, treats, and a pair of performances.

  • Senior centers menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

SCHOOL

  • Marion students place 2nd at institute's welding contest

    Marion students placed second at the Kansas Welding Institute’s invitational metal inert gas welding contest Thursday. Individually, Johnny Zieammermann placed second overall and Karlee Fetrow placed 22nd. Trevor Schafers and Ella Mackey were also on the team.

SPORTS

  • Trojans punch 3rd straight ticket to state

    Considering the way the Hillsboro High School boys’ basketball season has gone, some might be wondering whether coach Darrel Knoll doesn’t have his highest scoring team in 33 years. Few teams this season have stayed out of the Trojans’ wake of destruction. Hillsboro is averaging 63 points per game while holding opponents to 32 defensively.

  • Hillsboro girls bow out in heartbreaker

    Sure, the Hillsboro High School girls’ basketball team and coach Nathan Hiebert have enjoyed three consecutive winning seasons. The Trojans’ best finish in eight years came a year ago, but the 19-4 season was marred by a crushing loss in the sub-state final.

  • Goessel's season ends at semifinal

    Scoring in single digits for each of the first three quarters made it difficult Thursday for Goessel. The Bluebirds trailed 13-9 at the end of one period in their semifinal game with Little River at the Burrton sub-state tournament.

  • Centre ends season as sub-state runner-up

    Playing without high-scorer Mikey Silhan, who suffered a broken hand during practice, Centre faced a team in Saturday’s sub-state championship game that had no height and a limited roster of eight. The Central Plains Oilers had won only one game in the regular season. Centre was 10-10.

  • Summer baseball warms up

    Baseball, softball, and T-ball are gearing up in Marion. Registration forms for summer baseball teams, available on the Marion school district website and through the high school office, are due Friday.

  • Bowling league results

MORE…

