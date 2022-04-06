HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Jim Kucero and his band played polka music Sunday at Pilsen Community Center. The evening of laughter, music and dancing was Pilsen's fifth annual event.
Construction workers have begun dirt work to prepare ground for a Family Dollar and Dollar Tree store on N. Roosevelt St. in Marion.
Daniel Klein cleans the floor of a common room Friday at Centre school, one of four schools under contract with I-Serve Facilities.
To laughter and applause from a large crowd, Katie Rempel and Angus Duell rode up to prom on motorized scooters.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2022 Hoch Publishing