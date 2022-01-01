HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
An illuminated ghost the pops out of a jack-o-lantern is one of a small army of ghoulishly clever decorations outside Dee Herzet's home at 327 W. Santa Fe St. in Marion.
A doe and her fawn pose Monday night near 4th and Nickerson Sts. in Marion. The deer glanced at the camera after the photographer made a soft clicking sound. They then ran off as cars approached.
Middle schoolers paint pumpkins Friday at an activity station during Lake Day.
Hillsboro's volleyball team celebrates its victory in Saturday's sub-state tournament at Marion. The Trojans, with just one loss this season, are strong contenders to win a state title this week.
