HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Charlie Peters leads his buckskin filly, Hooti Bob, through a series of lunges Monday at his family's ranch near Lehigh. Charlie is training the filly as a participant in American Quarter Horse Association's young horse development program. Charlie Peters leads his buckskin filly, Hooti Bob, through a series of lunges Monday at his family's ranch near Lehigh. Charlie is training the filly as a participant in American Quarter Horse Association's young horse development program.



A cardinal is perched next to a robin on a branch Tuesday morning near Marion County Park and Lake. Mother nature sent mixed signals this week as temperatures soared into the mid-70s on Sunday only to plunge into the 20s on Tuesday with snow and freezing drizzle proving that winter is here to stay. A cardinal is perched next to a robin on a branch Tuesday morning near Marion County Park and Lake. Mother nature sent mixed signals this week as temperatures soared into the mid-70s on Sunday only to plunge into the 20s on Tuesday with snow and freezing drizzle proving that winter is here to stay.



Goessel senior Porclein Unruh passes the ball to an open teammate after finding herself surrounded by opponents in a recent game. Unruh, Goessel's second leading scorer, scored 30 points in three games at the Fairfield Tournament. Goessel senior Porclein Unruh passes the ball to an open teammate after finding herself surrounded by opponents in a recent game. Unruh, Goessel's second leading scorer, scored 30 points in three games at the Fairfield Tournament.