Hillsboro High School Little Cheer participants Kelsey Shaw, Alaina Winter, and Meladon Champion take part in Friday's halftime festivities of the Pratt-Hillsboro boys' game. Girls aged preschool to fifth grade teamed up with HHS cheerleaders to learn dance routines. Little cheerleaders were the highlight of the evening with both the boys' and girls' teams losing.



Sam Oborny, left, and Anna Kristek place a stromboli in a baking pan at OK Bread Company, 2451 Upland Rd. They also produce cinnamon rolls, kolaches, rolicky, and bierock.



Hillsboro third-grade basketball team member Jaeten Loewen looks for an open teammate to pass to in Saturday's tournament at Marion Elementary School gym against Newton. Hillsboro, coached by HHS girls, basketball coach Nathan Hiebert, was victorious over Newton and finished fourth in the tournament after being upended in the semifinal game against eventual champion Berean.