BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
-
Petition could mean just one person will decide project’s fate
By PHYLLIS ZORN
Staff writer
Any one county commissioner can now kill a proposed wind farm.
-
New funeral directors at the newly renamed Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home in Hillsboro have ties to the area. Their forebears were Holdeman Mennonites.
Roger Megli’s grandparents were Swiss Mennonites and moved to Kansas from Canada. Family history records his grandfather, Simon Megli, as living in Kansas in 1910. He borrowed $1,000 from a Hillsboro bank in 1924 or 1925 and bought a car in Hillsboro. Roger has a brother who later had medical work done in Hillsboro.
-
After a brief start last week, the wheat harvest has been stalled by heavy weekend rains.
The Cooperative Grain and Supply elevator at Marion received its first two loads of wheat on Friday.
-
When the piles of bricks along W. Grand Ave. begin being re-layed in mid-July, history will be returning to the street.
“The primary thing is having a historic tie to the street system that was originally built in Hillsboro,” city administrator Larry Paine said. “The other part was to have a unique feature at the high school, where there would be an interesting character to the roadway.”
-
A Wichita woman is trying a protest in Marion to fight what she claims on social media is “corruption.”
Jennifer Winn, who calls herself an advocate, is a three-time unsuccessful candidate for political office who runs a landscape maintenance company in Wichita.
-
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a public notice for Marion drinking water because of low levels of microcystins, a blue-green algae toxin, but said the water is safe to drink.
The water remains acceptable for drinking, food preparation and household uses because testing shows an “extremely low level” of microcystins in the city water supply, KDHE said.
-
Next year’s property tax rate is likely to stay the same even though tax bills are expected to rise. But, in a surprise move, voters may be asked to approve a new sales tax to pay for a waste transfer station or road repairs.
Those were among the trial balloons floated toward the end of a marathon 6½-hour county commission meeting Monday during which commissioners took their first long look at what a state tax lid and increased assessed valuation could mean for the county.
-
It wouldn’t be a county commission meeting without heated discussion of wind farms and roads.
Monday, the topics combined when Enel Green Power’s David Mueller presented letters from 26 of Enel’s Diamond Vista wind farm property owners asking the county to fire the firm overseeing Enel’s compliance with road reconstruction standards.
-
County commissioners heard pitches for increased spending on legal matters Monday, including a proposal to add private guards in courtrooms and to give the county attorney a $10,000-a-year raise.
Instead of bailiffs, chief judge Mike Powers is looking to hire part-time guards to provide security in Marion’s courtroom — the only courtroom in his four-county district that has no security.
-
An art show through July 6 at Goessel’s Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum Immigrant House will include work from a quartet of local artists.
Quilted fabrics from Ruth Goertzen, watercolor paintings from Carol Eck and Darlene Schroeder, and acrylic painting and photographs from Fern Bartel will be featured.
-
The Saturday death of a Ramona man has been ruled a suicide by the coroner and the sheriff’s office.
According to a press release from sheriff Rob Craft, deputies were summoned about 4:30 p.m. Saturday after family members, concerned that he was still in his room at that time of day, entered the room and discovered 19-year-old Troy Michael Allen Jones dead of a gunshot wound to the head.
-
Former Tabor College quarterback Ryan Nelson was named offensive coordinator this week.
He played quarterback for the Bluejays from 2012 to 2014, and led the team to a first-round victory in the 2013 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championships.
-
Services for Richard “Dick” Bredemeier, 87, who died Friday, remained pending at press time.
-
Graveside services for Salem Home resident Elma F. David, 93, who died June 22, will be 10 a.m. June 25 at Durham Baptist Cemetery. Pastor Brad Penn will officiate.
Born Feb. 4, 1926, to Jacob and Leah (Lorenz) David northwest of Durham, she is survived by sister-in-law Alvina David and niece Linda David both of Florida.
-
Services for Wilma Everett, 91, Marion, who died June 18 at St. Luke Living Center, were Monday.
Born Aug. 4, 1927, in Newton, to Homer and Esther Motter, she graduated from Whitewater High School and married Phillip Everett on Feb. 18, 1946, in Cottonwood Falls.
-
Services for Helen V. Fadenrecht, 96, who died June 2 at Salem Home, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church.
Burial will be an hour earlier at the church cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.
-
Services for John Meyer, 81, Herington, who died Tuesday, remained pending at press time.
-
IN MEMORIAM: Catherine Hein
-
IN MEMORIAM: Clyde Larsen
-
IN MEMORIAM: William Siebert
-
Back when conservatives were more than a pack of Bible-thumpin’, gun-totin’, anti-immigrant, anti-abortionists — and brains weren’t held in the same regard as tonsils and appendixes — bright folks like a guy named Roy Ash had an interesting idea on how to prevent bureaucracy from taking over the world.
Roy was your basic pencil-necked geek. He started out as bill collector, learned finance and aviation as an Army Air Corps bean-counter, went on to work for reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes, and ended up helping found a company that made most of the spacesuits for America’s race to the moon.
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: A transgendered tree?
-
CORRECTIONS: Corrections and clarifications
-
Many of Marion Reservoir’s trees may survive standing in floodwater, but some could die if conditions don’t dry out soon enough.
It depends on the species of tree.
-
County
Fireworks can be used on Lakeshore Dr. at the county lake, but aren’t allowed at Marion Reservoir.
-
County commissioner candidate Trayce Warner updated Marion County Democrats on her campaign when party members met June 15 at Peabody Township Library.
Eileen Sieger presided over a business meeting and welcomed her son-in-law and daughter, Jesse and Lesley Sieger Walls.
-
Marion resident Dean Armstrong, whose brother Neil was the first man to walk on the moon 50 years ago, will speak Sunday afternoon at Marion Community Center.
Dean Armstrong is a longtime resident of Marion, living at the county lake since 2006 and in Florence for 15 years before moving to Marion.
-
CALENDAR: Calendar of events
-
Most everyone in Marion knows Robin Nelson’s familiar and friendly face.
Her enjoyment of people leads her to volunteer at Marion Senior Center up to five times a week.
-
For the third time this year, Marion Senior Center is without a cook.
For unknown reasons, temporary cook CJ Vanderzanden quit Tuesday.
-
When Goessel High School sophomore Kaleigh Guhr chose childhood obesity as her Family, Career and Community Leaders of America topic, her goal was to inspire children to adopt healthier habits.
“It’s OK to eat the cookies and brownies once in a while, but not every time you need a snack,” she said.