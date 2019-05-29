BREAKING NEWS
A less-serious blue-green algae watch for Marion County Lake was extended Thursday because potentially toxic algae continued to be detected and a bloom was either present or likely to develop.
Kansas Department of Health and Environment is advising that humans, pets, or livestock avoid drinking lake water. Although water sports are still allowed, KDHE is warning visitors to limit boating, skiing, and swimming where blooms are present.
A new concrete wall at US-56 and Kanza Rd. is not Marion County’s own internal border but the first portion of a 2 million bushel storage facility for Cooperative Grain and Supply.
The project began in February, but the facility’s external walls just started going up within the last month because of weather, said Jesse Fenske, manager at Cooperative Grain and Supply.
Tuesday’s stormy weather is expected to go away for a couple of days, but could quickly return, said Kevin Darmofal, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita.
Tuesday bought a half an inch to an inch of rain to Tampa and Durham, he said.
David Lockwood made quick work of picking up city trash in Hillsboro last Thursday.
The city’s new $319,406 automated trash truck meant not having to get out of the cab, pick up a trash can, dump it into the truck, and return it to the curb.
Work to resurface Grand Ave. from Adams to Washington Sts. began last week.
Hett Construction workers removed brick and underlying concrete along the first two blocks west of Adams St. The work is the beginning of a $503,548 project to run five blocks.
As a working mom, Carla Hamm of Hillsboro has had a difficult time providing well-balanced homemade meals for her family. She has tended to rely on quick, convenient food, about the only kind available locally.
“I didn’t feel good about the food I was serving my family,” she said. “I would come home from work and think, I wish somebody provided home-cooked meals for us.”
Marion County landowners will have access to a pool of $300,000 for installation of conservation management practices starting July 1.
The fund is available to 50 county conservation districts, and possible projects include relocation of feeding pens or pasture feeding sites, off-stream watering systems, cover crops, river-area fences, and others.
Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra Winds will perform a free concert of Ludwig van Beethoven chamber music at 11 a.m. June 8 in the loft of the Pioneer Bluffs Foundation barn on K-177, a mile north of Matfield Green.
Marion County residents hearing about a glowing report about how much value taxpayers get in return for the taxes weren’t too confident in the results this week.
According to SmartAsset, an online financial service company, the county ranks 10th in the state.
More than 142 people attended Florence’s 123rd annual alumni banquet Saturday in the Florence gymnasium. Alumni from nine states, including California, Florida, and South Carolina took part, with alumni from as long ago as 1945 to present.
The alumni banquet, which first met in 1896, is thought by the alumni committee to be the oldest in Kansas. Marion High School graduate Emmy Hess was chosen as the recipient for Florence Alumni Association’s $1,000 scholarship.
Free stretching classes planned
Bareback riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping, and bull riding will be featured at Kansas’ longest-running rodeo starting Thursday in Strong City.
Thursday will be Kids Night. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free. The first 200 kids entering through the east gate will get a ticket for a free hot dog.
When Peabody Army veteran Jay Gfeller finished his 2005 tour in Iraq, he found more impact in Memorial Day.
“When you serve your country, you get involved in organizations back home with other service members who served,” he said. “It’s from all generations and demographics. It’s a real sense of camaraderie and companionship to belong to a group like that.”
Services for Pilsen native Betrice (Kasha) Cannon, 97, a retired registered nurse who died Friday, will be Thursday at St. Jude Catholic Church, 3030 N. Amidon Ave., Wichita.
Burial will follow in Pilsen.
Services for longtime Hillsboro businessman Loren J. Groening, 84, who died Sunday at Parkside Homes, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Jost Funeral Home.
Albert Phillip Postar, 80, husband of former Marion resident Marsha (Childs) Postar, died May 21 at the couple’s home in Lubbock, Texas.
Born Dec. 4, 1938, in St. Louís to Joseph Loeb and Lottie (Zimring) Postar, he attended school in Granite City, Illinois, and graduated in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Central Methodist College and in 1965 with a doctor of optometry degree from the University of Houston.
Services for former Pilsen resident Doyle Richard Taylor, 73, who died May 20 at his home in Magnolia, Texas, were to have been this morning at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion.
Burial with military honors was to have followed at Pilsen Cemetery.
IN MEMORIAM: John Gutsch
But just in time to rescue summer fun, two public pools opened this week, and a third is open year-round.
For Aaron Paulus, visiting Hillsboro’s Family Aquatics Center is an opportunity to see peers over the summer.
But one feature that has endured for 48 years is Al’s Café, a Mexican restaurant that began in 1970 and is still owned and operated by the same family. It draws from throughout the county and surrounding areas.
The menu includes a variety of authentic Mexican food. Chips and dip served with owner Delora Alvarez’s own salsa recipe are a favorite starter.
The house at 1475 240th St. has three bedrooms, which along with two cots, provides a capacity to sleep eight, although additional children sometimes sleep on a couch or the floor. A laundry room is available.
Although Lynn Unruh will provide a full breakfast for guests, they have the option to use a fully equipped kitchen to make their own.
The 12th annual 2019 Bluegrass at the Lake will last two days, during which crowds will bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy two days’ worth of bluegrass and related music.
On June 14, an open-mic singing event sponsored by Prospect Bluegrass will welcome anyone who wants to show bluegrass talent.
The club charges a can of food and $20 as an entry fee and for each car.
The can goes to Marion County’s food bank, and other proceeds go toward Marion County’s toy run, club president Kim Abrahams said.
He has a ready-made place to stay, a lakeside trailer owned by his parents, Rick and Irene Barkman of Hutchinson. The Barkmans come to the lake every other weekend to enjoy camping. Osborne primarily comes to fish.
“We used to come for camping, but now he comes for fishing,” Osborne’s mother Irene said.
Oliphant, matriarch of the family, started taking her grandchildren camping at her beloved lake more than 60 years ago.
“It’s a beautiful lake,” Oliphant said. “It’s quiet and peaceful. It was probably the first one we came to when we came to Wichita.”
The event, beginning at noon, will celebrate music, art, and the ecology of the Flint Hills.
The state’s motto, Ad Astra per Aspera, “to the stars through difficulties,” will be the theme of this year’s event, which will culminate in a sunset performance by the world-class Kansas City Symphony.
We interrupt this editorial to bring you a bulletin from chief kibitzer Rip Snorter. The National Newspaper Association has issued a severe nostalgia warning for this page, effective until the end of this column. Should nostalgic conditions threaten, be prepared to return to a place of safety in the present or to a sturdy interior room, preferably with porcelain fixtures.
If you’re of the right age, you probably spent a great portion of your youth hearing sirens and cowering in the southwest corner of your basement. Actually, your age can fairly accurately be calculated by exactly which part of the basement you retreated to. It changed numerous times during the period.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Life on the road to small-town fun
CORRECTIONS: Corrections and clarifications
It wasn’t just any old trip through town when Fred Silhan of Hillsboro drove his prized 1936 Case C tractor during Lehigh’s Small Engine Show on Monday.
Fred grew up in Pilsen. His step-grandfather, Frank Svitak, gave the antique tractor to him in 1994, when Fred was in high school. His grandfather provided guidance as Fred rebuilt the engine and got the tractor in operating condition.
Marion resident Helen Reznicek’s help transporting Jean Pierce began as a friendship.
“Jean and I have been friends for years, and our husbands died around the same time,” Reznicek said. “She’s 20 years older than me, but we just started doing stuff together.”
With the clock ticking down to a June 3 filing deadline for school board, city, and improvement district positions, 11 school board positions, three Florence council positions, one Hillsboro city council position, Marion mayor, two Marion city council positions, Lehigh mayor and a council position, and three Lincolnville city council positions still have no candidates. Three improvement districts have five positions and no filers.
As of Friday, here’s who has filed.
A counseling service that opened in January asked county commissioners Tuesday for $12,000 to treat indigent county residents for drug and alcohol abuse but got $4,276, the amount remaining in a special alcohol tax fun.
Joy Waldbauer, of The Restoration Center in downtown Marion, told commissioners the have been covered by other Restoration Center offices.
Not even a wheelchair stuck in the mud could stop Salem Home resident Tom Schrag from taking advantage of Monday’s ideal fishing weather.
While assistance from fire chief Ben Steketee and other Hillsboro firefighters was needed to free Schrag’s wheelchair from mud behind the former Alco Discount Store, the spot remains one of his favorites.
CALENDAR: Calendar of events
The weekend’s state track meet at Wichita was mixed with soaring triumphs and one heartbreaking defeat for Hillsboro. The Trojans won three gold medals in field events, but landed one point shy of a team title.
Wes Shaw finished his high school career on top, dominating with a discus throw of 173 feet 2 inches. He won shot put as well, but his distance of 54 feet 8½ inches was well short of his usual performance.
Goessel freshman Elsie Clark did not know what to expect entering the state track meet over the weekend in Wichita.
She reached her personal best of 5 feet 2 inches in high jump at regionals, but five girls at the meet had also cleared that mark.