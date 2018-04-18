HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Decked out in their Hillsboro High School prom finest, a group of senior boys line a stair rail in the lobby of the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts on Saturday. When the forecast looked cold and possibly rainy, Tabor College opened its doors for the pre-prom picture taking session, right down to the lobby coffee shop.



Hillsboro mayor Lou Thurston was pushed into cooking duty Tuesday at Hillsboro's community block party when Hillsboro firefighters, designated cooks for the night, were called to fight a fire in the county. "I told the firemen I've got their backs, but this isn't what I had in mind," Thurston said.



Marion electric superintendent works to remove a light from a toppled power pole that succumbed to Thursday's high winds. Marion electric superintendent works to remove a light from a toppled power pole that succumbed to Thursday's high winds.