Hillsboro pool's water slide also offered a splash of relief to the weather-weary Tuesday.
Tristen Hett sits on the trunk of his 1982 Toyota Supra Saturday.
Although Marion County Lake no longer is under a blue-green algae warning, most of the visitors near the water Tuesday were on the feathered varienty.
Students ages 12 to 18 from as far away as Omaha spent last week at Tabor College for musical theater camp. Theme of the camp was "Something to Point To." The week concluded with a musical presentation Saturday.
