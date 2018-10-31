HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Haley Loewen, left and Cheyanna Maggard of Hillsboro deliver loot from the annual Trick-or-Treat So Others Can Eat food drive to Hillsboro Food Bank Oct. 25. The program has been operating since 2009 as a collaboration between Hillsboro youth groups and the food bank.



Looking like some kind of giant seabird or unindentified flying object, this hub with rotor blades awaits installation atop a wind tower in northern Marion County. Looking like some kind of giant seabird or unindentified flying object, this hub with rotor blades awaits installation atop a wind tower in northern Marion County.



Goessel runners Brendon Hicks, front, and Jacob Schrag power up a hill during the state meet at Wamego Saturday. Goessel runners Brendon Hicks, front, and Jacob Schrag power up a hill during the state meet at Wamego Saturday.