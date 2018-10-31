HEADLINES

  • Director returns to alma mater

    After two years of research and filming “Being Mennonite in America,” the project led producer and director Burton Buller back to Tabor College. The documentary centers on the history of Mennonites in the U.S., and their experiences integrating with American society.

  • County transfers ownership of Bowron building

    Commissioners unanimously approved transferring the Bowron Building to the Marion Advancement Campaign Monday. The building needs a new roof and other repairs, but Marion economic development director Randy Collett hopes to have them done within six months.

  • One blood test can save a life, Marion man says

    One day, one year ago, changed Roger Hannaford’s life – and no doubt extended it. Hannaford went, for the first time, to the Marion County Health Fair — mainly for something to do. He checked out the booths and then decided to have his blood tested, just to see how healthy he was.

  • Firefighting task force pushing forward

    Marion County’s firefighting task force is a budding program, but it is quickly gaining traction. There are four county departments involved, but more have shown interest. According to Lincolnville fire chief Les Kaiser, almost all departments in the county plan to pledge manpower or trucks.

  • Novelist to speak on Kansas poor farms

    Author Wes Brummer will talk about Kansas poor farms at Friday’s Lifelong Learning session at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the Heritage Lobby within the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts on the Tabor College campus. Brummer, born and raised in Kingman, grew up in a family that loved telling stories about growing up during the Depression. He used those conversations, plus oft-repeated stories from many family reunions, for the background of his first published novel, “Dust and Roses.”

  • County announces new EMS director

    Dave Owen was announced as the county commission’s choice for EMS director Monday. He is serving his final 30 days as EMS director in Morris County, which ends after Thanksgiving.

  • Cold weather rule takes effect

    Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans. who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during winter months, will run Thursday through March 31. Utility companies under Kansas Corporation Commission jurisdiction are prohibited from disconnecting a customer’s service when temperatures are forecast to be at or below 35 degrees over the next 24 hours.

  • Former Marion man charged in child sex case

    A former Marion resident and business owner is charged with several child sex offenses in Riverside County, California. According to the website for Southwest Detention Center in Riverside, Michael Ray Bredemeier, 65, was arrested Oct. 24 by Temecula police officers on suspicion of three counts of felony lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, two counts of felony oral copulation with a child under 10, and misdemeanor annoying or molesting a child.

  • Tabor men offer barbecue meal

    Tabor Mennonite Men will have their annual chicken barbecue from 5 to 7 p.m. tomorrow at Tabor Mennonite Church, 891 Chisholm Trail, Newton. On the menu are barbecue chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, and ice cream

  • Horticulture students pass it on

    Ann Leppke’s horticulture students at Peabody High School recently participated in a national campaign to “spread joy and happiness” through the giving of floral bouquets. “Petal it Forward” happened Oct. 24, when students handed out two bouquets to random people, asking them to keep one and give the second bouquet to someone they thought could use it.

  • 4-H endowment to meet

    The annual meeting of the Marion County 4-H Endowment Fund will be 5 p.m. Sunday in the basement of the Marion Community Center. The president will give a report reviewing short-term and long-term goals, and a treasurer’s report will be made.

  • Blood drive successful

    A total of 48 units of blood were collected Oct. 22 at a community blood drive at Hillsboro MB Church. “Thank you to the MB Church for providing the venue, Dale’s Supermarket for meat and cheese donated for sandwiches, Hillsboro Kiwanis for help setting up the drive, and to the volunteers helping at the front desk and kitchen,” blood drive coordinator Staci Silhan said.

  • Halloween - a time for guilty fun

    There was a time pranks were a beloved part of celebrating Halloween. Marion resident Rex Wilson said the most memorable prank he recalls is when a group of high school students decided the equipment at a farm machinery dealership should be moved onto the street.

  • Leland Bartel

    Services for retired photo technologist Leland Bartel, 75, who died Oct. 22 at West Chester Village in Lenexa, were Oct. 30 at Community Covenant Church in Lenexa. Burial was in French Creek cemetery, rural Hillsboro.

  • Barbara Diaz

    Barbara Diaz, 60, died Oct. 25 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita. Burial was Monday in Lehigh Mennonite Cemetery.

  • Ivan Morgan

    Services for Ivan Morgan, 92, who died Oct. 22 at Asbury Park nursing home in Newton, were 10 a.m. Friday at Christian Church of Florence. Ivan was born Oct. 3, 1926 at Council Grove to Herbert and Rosie Leeson Morgan.

  • Theresa Klenda

    Theresa Klenda, 86, of Pilsen died Oct. 24 at Salem Home in Hillsboro. Services were Monday at Pilsen. She was born Sept. 16, 1932, to Valentine and Emma Polok in Hope, and married Leonard Klenda on Nov. 8, 1950.

  • Flora Williams

    Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Glasco Cemetery for retired newspaper publisher Flora Leola Williams, who died Oct. 28 at Parkside Home in Hillsboro. She was born Sept. 29, 1924 at rural Bush City to Amzi and Flora Henderson Gull.

  • Foster care is welcome after years of abuse

    History doesn’t live in the past. It may be from the past, but it’s entrusted to the present, with a moral and ethical obligation to preserve it for the future. That’s why it’s so heartening to see Marion County finally end its long-term abusive relationship with the 1887 Bowron Building — and why it’s equally maddening that it has taken more than a decade to end the county’s lack of proper stewardship and turn the building over to people who want to do more than just watch it and its place in history crumble.

  • Flint Hills featured in Smithsonian magazine

    I opened an international magazine, and there she was, Annie Wilson, with her guitar around her neck, looking back at me from page 25. “This might be the most beautiful place in America,” the story began.

    Do you have plans?

    When voting...

  • DJ likes to make people happy

    When Jeannie Goza of Ramona owned a bar and grill in town, she bought a Karaoke machine to liven the atmosphere. That experience led her to become a DJ in places similar to hers. After she closed the eatery 14 years ago, she became aware that smaller places like hers found it too expensive to hire a disc jockey.

  • Tabor College Wichita offers nurses online classes

    Tabor College Wichita School of Adult and Graduate Studies has created an abbreviated RN-BSN program for practicing nurses across the country. The 15-month program includes five-week online classes, allowing nurses to continue working full-time while completing their Bachelor of Science degree programs. The program will begin in January.

  • Contest seeks pictures

    The Landon Center on Aging is accepting online submissions of photographs of people 65 or older. Submissions will be accepted Thursday through Nov. 30. The center is associated with the University of Kansas Medical Center, focusing mainly on neurological issues in older adults.

  • Free ID service available

    Voters who need a photo identification before the Nov. 6 election can go to any driver’s license office, jump to the front of the line, and get one free if they specifically say they need it for voting. ID cards ordinarily cost $22.

  • Old-fashioned hymn sing set

    The Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum will host an old-fashioned hymn sing at 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at the 1906 Prep School on the museum grounds in Goessel. Arlin Buller will lead the hymns. The event is free and open to the public. A Faspa, late afternoon snack, follows.

  • Say hello, Dolly

    Hillsboro High School will present the musical “Hello, Dolly!” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 9, and 10 at the high school auditorium. Tickets are $6 and available online through the Hillsboro High School webpage.

  • Goessel football ends with win

    Goessel hosted a cross-district game with Chase County High School Thursday. The Bluebirds won the back-and-forth battle by a score of 46-42.

  • Hillsboro Trojans trample Yates Center

    A potentially dangerous situation awaited the Trojan football team Friday night in Hillsboro in the opening round of the Class 1A state playoffs. Think past Yates Center to their upcoming opponent, perennial powerhouse Pittburg-Colgan, and get shocked since the Wildcats had nothing to lose.

  • Goessel runners place seventh at state meet

    The Goessel Bluebirds capped a successful cross-country season with a strong showing at the 2A state meet in Wamego Saturday. The boys’ team placed seventh, with Dawson Duerksen and Adrian Kastner finishing in the top 30. Dawson’s time of 18:23.6 landed him in 27th, while Adrian came in 30th with an 18:26.2. The three others to get points were Jerah Schmidt, in 44th with an 18:50.3, Brendan Hicks, in 73rd with a 19:52.3, and Jacob Schrag, in 74th with a 19:52.9. Chico Bertozzi and Timothy Schrag also ran for the team, but they did not place high enough to get points. Chico came in 80th with a 20:07.6, while Timothy followed less than 20 seconds after, with a 20:25.9 for 86th place.

  • Trojan cross-country duo tastes state competition

    Trojan first-year cross-country coach Kodi Panzer was beaming Friday night when her two state qualifiers were introduced to compete at Saturday’s Class 2A state meet at Wamego at halftime of the football game. She has a good reason to be and it’s easy to see why.

  • Bluebird trio earns Wheat State honors

    As a reward for finishing the year 25-13, a trio of Goessel volleyball players gained all-league honors for Wheat State League, selected by coaches. Heading the first team were seniors Savanna Wuest and Audessi Unruh.

  • Choral festival is Tuesday at Tabor

    The choirs of the 10 Wheat State League schools will join in a free concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Richert Auditorium. The group will perform three songs, and each school choir will perform individually.

  • Hillsboro students of the month:Emersyn Funk

    Emersyn Funk The daughter of Jeff and Carisa Funk, freshman Emersyn Funk ran at the 2A state cross-country meet Saturday.

  • Hillsboro students of the month:Charlie Major

    Charlie Major Sophomore Charlie Major is the son of Bruce and Sara Major.

