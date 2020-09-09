HEADLINES

  • Little piggies refuse to go home in Marion

    Marion County law enforcement have been called upon to coral loose animals several times over the last week — a trend that may have started when two pigs escaped their pen Aug. 27 in Marion. The same pigs have been reported running amok several times since then, and police chief Clinton Jeffrey thinks it’s because they have been on the lam the whole time.

  • COVID-19 soars at record pace

    Three new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday ended a day’s reprieve from news of the pandemic’s steady climb in Marion County. The cases bring the county’s new total to 97. They include a male in his 60s, as well as probable reports for a male in his teens and a woman in her 40s.

  • Eateries coming, going

    Marion’s often-confusing restaurant scene became more confusing this week. Dorothy’s Coffee House and Tea Room announced Tuesday on a social media page that it is closing.

  • Families feel athletics squeeze

    As school sports start their first week of competition, athletes and coaches aren’t the only ones adapting to guidelines aimed at stemming COVID-19. Many school districts now limit fan attendance.

  • Public works head to retire at month's end

    Marty Fredrickson has served many roles during his 31½ years with the city of Marion. He will retire Oct. 1. He has served as water plant operator, sewer system operator, equipment operator, building inspector, zoning administrator, street supervisor, and public works director.

  • Record cold cuts summer short

    A cold front dropped in from Canada brought summer in the county to an abrupt end with record chilly temperatures expected as its students start school. “It’s a shock to the system,” said Thomas Vaughan, forecaster with the National Weather Service in Wichita. “There were record highs and it took a 180-degree turn from there.”

OTHER NEWS

  • Campaign signs stolen from yards

    Every election cycle people find campaign signs stolen from their lawns. One Marion resident put out two signs, then found one missing the next morning.

  • Fire department rescues stranded reservoir boaters

    Hillsboro Fire Department put its new rescue boats to the test last week when firefighters responded to the aid of stranded boaters Thursday evening on Marion Reservoir. After someone on shore made multiple attempts to contact the Army Corps of Engineers or the department wildlife and parks for help, emergency dispatchers paged Hillsboro firefighters to the scene.

  • Urban Sunflower blossoms in Marion

    If you are a country girl, an urban diva, or anything in between, you are sure to find something that suits your style at Marion’s newest boutique. Urban Sunflower blends owner April Winn-Patrick’s love of fashion and zeal for helping people into a retail venture that offers city glam with a touch of country bling.

  • Lighting, landscaping business sets up shop in Marion

    Steve Patrick and April Winn-Patrick have big plans for their dream home on Walnut St. in Marion. The couple found the house, in the 600 block by chance as they were driving by and saw a “For Sale by Owner” sign in the window.

  • 10 businesses chosen for grants

    Checks will soon go out to 10 Marion businesses and two nonprofit feeding programs to help with losses and costs caused by COVID-19. The money comes from a $167,000 community development block grant given to the city in July. City council members approved grants Tuesday.

  • TEEN to meet

    A video conference for Technology Excellence in Education Network is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 16, 2020. Anyone with questions can call Lena Kleiner at(620) 877-0237.

COUNTRY

  • Marion, county pass on tax delay

    Neither Marion County nor the city of Marion will offer payroll tax deferments to employees. President Donald Trump signed a memo in August directing the U.S. Treasury Department to permit employers to defer payroll taxes through the end of the year.

  • Recycling effort to benefit veterans going strong

    Other recycling costing county, cities money By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Aluminum can donations to help veterans visit national monuments are going strong in Marion County.

DEATHS

  • Helen Penner

    Graveside service for Helen Penner, 82, who died Monday at Pleasant View Home in Inman, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Johannestal cemetery, rural Hillsboro. She was born Jan. 17, 1938, in Ferriday, Louisiana, to Douglas and R.V. (Waldon) Chandler.

DOCKET

FARM

  • Cattle prices on uncertain ground despite rises

    Mark Harms and his wife, Kim, cautiously see the cattle market improving from where things stood in June after outbreaks of COVID-19 at meat processing plants. The couple has been raising cattle for 28 years, selling seed stock so other producers can improve their herds. They maintain about 700 cattle on their ranch five miles southeast of Lincolnville.

  • Pilsen farmer has high hopes for sunflower crop

    Randy Svitak is anticipating big things from his sunflower crop as harvest nears. “Hopefully this year the oil content is really good so we get a good premium,” he said. “It’s high in oleic oil.”

  • Early corn looks promising, soybeans stunted

    Hot, dry weather still is ripening the county’s corn, but area farmers are hoping for rain that would salvage their threatened soybeans. Mother Nature appears to be splitting the difference between crops, as too much or too little moisture, at the right time, determines yields.

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • Peabody gets active for fall fest

    An assortment of activities is planned for the third annual Peabody Fall Festival Sept. 26. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Tabor professor, facilities manager honored

    A Tabor College professor and its facilities manager were honored Aug. 11 for their service to the college. Art professor Shin-hee Chin was chosen as the college’s 21st annual faculty member of the year Aug. 11.

  • Family buys one-of-a-kind camper

    No doubt heads will turn when Gene Lanning drives the family’s new camper into any RV slot. The camper used to be a tour bus in Florida and has “Florida after dark” on a marquee over the windshield.

  • Barkman Honey seeks warehouse permit

    Hillsboro’s former Heartland Foods building once again might soon be repurposed as a warehouse. Barkman Honey recently filed a conditional use permit, which will allow the business to use the space as a warehouse.

  • Card shower requested

    The family of Pauline McPheeters is requesting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday Sept. 19. Cards can be sent to 407 N. Locust St., Rm 212, Peabody, KS 66866.

  • Family requests card shower

    A card shower has been requested for Georgia Spohn of Marion, who will celebrate her 101st birthday Sept. 20. Cards may be sent to Room 102 of Marion Assisted Living Center, 200 Eisenhower Dr. in Marion.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

SPORTS

  • All but Trojans fall hard

    Hillsboro was the only county football team to come away with a victory their opening weekend, running up a 40-14 win at Nickerson. The Trojans led throughout, showing off their playmaking ability early with a touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Potucek to Dillon Boldt, and a 50-yard touchdown run by Jamari Harris, both in the first quarter.

  • Volleyball teams net mixed results on opening week

    County volleyball teams scored a mixed bag in the opening week of play, including a pair of Marion losses Thursday at Inman. The Warriors came out strong in both matches of their three-set dual but were unable to push over the edge for victory.

  • Cross-country teams excel

    Marion and Goessel cross-country opened their seasons last week at Abilene, while Hillsboro was at Smoky Valley, and all three schools took advantage of their first races of the season. Marion boys had two runners medal, with Gavin Wasmuth surging to a ninth-place finish at 19:08, followed by Tristen Dye in 20:46.7 for 17th.

  • Enrollment dips in county's school districts

    With Goessel entering its second week of classes — and other districts starting today — preparations for a school year that includes COVID-19 safety measures are coming to fruition. Many safety measures have come to pass, like Plexiglas dividers for desks and front offices. There also are cameras that Hillsboro and Peabody-Burns are using to scan temperatures of students and staff, or handheld temperature readers some other districts have.

  • College degrees and honors

MORE…

