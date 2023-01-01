HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Little ones practice sack-race techniques before a race Monday in Florence.
Cowboys lasso a steer during the first ranch rodeo at Burdick in many decades.
A bouncy house was filled with air for kids to play in Monday.
Marion High School student Gavin Wasmuth, playing for the Harvey Boys, narrowly escapes being called out on his way home to score during a vintage baseball game Sunday. THe Emporia 9 would beat the Harvey boys, 19-8.
