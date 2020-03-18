HEADLINES

  • Out-of-town shoppers plunder local stores

    Toilet paper, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer were quickly snapped up by shoppers who flooded shops this past weekend. The hunt for sought-after items drew people to the county from as far away as Salina and Wichita, prompting two area grocers to impose purchase limits to discourage hoarding.

  • Teachers, parents cope with school closures

    Online learning may challenge many students’ established learning style forged by years in the classroom, said Kelly Robson, Marion High School math teacher. “I’ve always been a big believer in the face-to-face part,” he said. “We’ve had online learning in limited situations, and I felt like it took a special student to do really well, independently in a sense, online. I think our interaction in class is really valuable.”

  • How rumors got started and what to do to stay safe

    The college president’s office said no students are sick with the disease. Two students were quarantined last week, but the quarantine was lifted after they tested negative for the virus. “They might have been exposed and we were just taking precautions,” the president’s office said.

  • Mayor: City's water safe to drink

    Officials taking steps to ensure it stays that way By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer The gates at Hillsboro’s water plant are now closed and entry is by appointment only. The step is being taken to protect key city employees from COVID-19.

OTHER NEWS

  • Couple safely escapes house fire

    A couple escaped safely from a house fire at 3:01 a.m. Tuesday morning at 240th Rd. near Indigo Rd. “That was my first question,” on-scene commander Ben Steketee said. “I got on scene and asked the people standing there if everybody was out of the house.”

  • HCH owner closes its sister hospital

  • Quails Forever banquet flying high after 12 years

    Marion County Quails Forever’s annual banquet has outgrown two venues since its inception 12 years ago, but that expansion comes with complications, said Quails Forever vice president Ty Waner. “There aren’t many places around Marion County or around Marion where you have enough space for tables and booths, let alone for people to sit down,” he said.

  • Hillsboro continues work on priorities

    City council members discussed strategic planning for the city and started planning for ways to operate while while dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak in Kansas. Mayor Lou Thurston suggested the city organize its nine strategic goals under four platforms, saying he wanted to “pull it in a little tighter.”

  • Recreation programs postponed

    Hillsboro Recreation Commission has postponed several activities to later dates, including martial arts, gymnastics, children’s dance classes, and Tabor College’s youth soccer camp. Hillsboro High School’s weight room has been closed. Adult BARRE dance classes will still be held.

  • Baseball, softball registration open

    Sign up for Cottonwood Valley League baseball and softball travel teams is open until March 23. Baseball has 10U, 12U, 15U, and 18U age divisions. Softball has 10U, 12U, and 16U.

DEATHS

  • Kenneth Chopp

    Private family services for Kenneth Chopp, 83, who died March 15, 2020, at Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita, will be at a later date. Born Dec. 17, 1936, in Narka, to Joe and Emma Chopp, he married Bernice Vaughn Sept. 29, 1961 in Belleville.

  • Charlene Shaft

    Graveside services for Charlene Mabel Shaft, 81, who died March 9 at Susan B. Allen Hospital in El Dorado, will be at 2 p.m. March 28 at Burns Cemetery. Charlene was born July 15, 1938, in Florence, to Bud and Bernice McIntosh Branson.

  • Gib Suderman

    Services for Gib Suderman, 79, who died March 10 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Ebenfeld Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro. Visitation will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cottonwood Valley Baptist Church in Hillsboro. Burial will be at Ebenfield Cemetery, rural Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Diann Cline

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Gertrude Weber

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Al Gantz

DOCKET

HEALTH

OPINION

  • It's enough to make you sick

    Forget COVID-19. A far more serious pandemic, with much more far-reaching consequences, is mercilessly gripping the world. And it didn’t come from bats in China. It’s the result of people everywhere going batty and jumping on the COVID-19 bandwagon as if it were some hashtag-worthy, socially relevant cause. Fortunately, there’s a simple test to determine whether you’ve been infected. We didn’t even need the World Health Organization or two attempts by the Centers for Disease Control to develop it.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Wash your hands!

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Street hazards

PEOPLE

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Trojans upend top-ranked Skyline, but coronavirus robs them of chance to compete for state title

    All the Hillsboro High boys’ team can do — along with Bishop-Seabury, Sterling, Garden Plain, and all other Class 2A contenders who fought hard for a state title this past week in Manhattan — is wonder what could have been. The eighth-seeded Trojans, in their first appearance at state since 2017, shocked top-seeded, top-ranked Pratt Skyline, by launching a furious fourth-quarter rally from nearly 10 points behind to clinch a 57-51 victory.

  • How team learned its dream was over

    Just hours ago, the eighth-seeded Trojans had scored a thrilling 57-51 upset of top-seed Pratt Skyline with a rally in the fourth quarter. By 9 a.m. Thursday, the team was back in Hillsboro resting up for the second round of tournament play set for 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2020 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP