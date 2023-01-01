HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A honey bee was quickly gathering nectar and pollen from a light pink hibiscus early Saturday morning before hot afternoon temperatures. A honey bee was quickly gathering nectar and pollen from a light pink hibiscus early Saturday morning before hot afternoon temperatures.



Children frolic in water Friday while adults celebrate the official opening of Hillsboro's splash pad, dedicated in honor of the late city administrator, Larry Paine. Children frolic in water Friday while adults celebrate the official opening of Hillsboro's splash pad, dedicated in honor of the late city administrator, Larry Paine.



Dande Roy enjoys wheeling herself through water features Friday at the grand opening of Hillsboro's splash pad. Dande, 1, uses a specialized wheelchair that she maneuvers by herself. Her parents are Elian Weisbeck and Anthony Roy of Hillsboro. Dande Roy enjoys wheeling herself through water features Friday at the grand opening of Hillsboro's splash pad. Dande, 1, uses a specialized wheelchair that she maneuvers by herself. Her parents are Elian Weisbeck and Anthony Roy of Hillsboro.