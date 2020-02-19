HEADLINES

  • Team makes Vex Robotics championship round

    Hillsboro High School students Austin Rempel, 17, and Jacob Denholm, 18, were happy with making it to the championship round of the Vex Robotics competition Saturday — even if they came up short against Maize. Their goal was to win, but the two, who have competed before, said they are glad they relied on their own ingenuity, rather than online resources to help them design and code their robot.

  • Reports of wild pigs in county cause alarm

    Apparent sightings of wild pigs Sunday in Marion County were alarming for resident Saje Bayes. “They’re an invasive species, I definitely see that,” she said. “I wouldn’t want them to start populating here because they cause a lot of problems.”

  • Hillsboro stands to lose if Census misses people

    Hillsboro could lose as much as $46,220.40 in federal funding for each household not counted in the 2020 Census, a spokeswoman from the Kansas League of Municipalities told city council members Tuesday. Census numbers are used both for redistricting the U.S. House of Representatives and allocation of federal funds.

  • Recycling woes spur promotion

    Transfer station employee Josh Housman was promoted Monday to director of household hazardous waste, noxious weed, and the transfer station. Housman has been working closely in recent weeks with the county’s recycling program to resolve the issue of where to take recyclable items after Fort Riley’s recycling center declined to accept the materials because it was short-staffed.

  • Genealogists tell of ongoing effort to guard county's history

    Martha Berner, Carole Skienar and Rosalie Schmidtberger have a passion for researching their families’ histories they love to share with others. The three gathered at Marion City Library Monday evening at a talk sponsored by Marion County Historical Society to let an audience of researchers know more about the resources they have available — and about an ongoing project to keep many other precious family histories from being forever lost.

  • State bans former Westview Manor operator

    A Georgia nursing home company that formerly operated Westview Manor in Peabody was banned from doing business in Kansas for 10 years and fined $100,000 last week in a court case stemming from events related to a Humboldt nursing home operated by the same company. AltaCare Corp., of Alpharetta, Georgia, operated Pinecrest Nursing Home in Humboldt until it closed in 2011. When it was closed, the building was left unsecured with records containing patient and employee information in plain sight.

OTHER NEWS

  • Wind farm lawsuit now down to 6 plaintiffs

    A lawsuit against county commissioners and Expedition Wind now has only six — of 72 original — plaintiffs left. The lawsuit was originally filed in August against county commissioners over their approval of conditional use permits for Expedition to build a wind farm in the southern portion of the county.

  • County planning commission to tackle wind farm regulations

    County planning and zoning officials will direct their thoughts to Article 27 of wind energy conversion systems overlay district regulations during coming meetings in the hope of resolving controversy that arose in recent months over the regulations. Much of the controversy has been spurred by regulations regarding the distance wind turbines must be set back from public roads, property lines of neighboring property, and residential structures not included in the permit area.

DEATHS

  • LaVerne Buchholz

    Services for LaVerne Buchholz, 91, who died Feb. 12 at Bethesda Home in Goessel, were Monday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro. He was born Sept. 19, 1928, in WaKeeney, to Fred and Julia Buchholz.

  • Jane Hanes

    Jane Hanes, 63, of Florence, died Monday at Newton Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel, Newton.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Harold Nunn

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Douglas Stutzman

DOCKET

PEOPLE

SENIOR LIVING

  • Walking track a resource for area's senior citizens

    Not even single-digit temperatures last week could stop Richard Schaffer from making the trip to Marion Aquatic Center to use its indoor walking track. “This unique situation we have in Marion allows for activity 365 days a year,” he said. “Minus a few days where there’s a basketball game, but it doesn’t happen too often where you can’t walk.”

  • Artists find creative passion working with ceramics

    Pamela and Tom Voth didn’t realize they found a lifelong passion when they started working with ceramics a decade ago. “It’s cool to be able to have a hobby we do together,” Pamela said.

  • Yoga tones muscles, builds strength and balance

    Weekly yoga classes, available Sundays in Marion and Wednesdays in Hillsboro, can help seniors develop muscle tone, flexibility, and balance, as well as stay active. The classes also help both sides of the brain work together better and increase lung capacity, the instructor said. Yoga instructor Leslie Beery has taught yoga classes 3½ years through Marion and Hillsboro recreation departments. Good for people of all ages, Beery’s classes draw participants from 7 to 75 years old.

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Hillsboro sets FFA pancake breakfast

    Hillsboro FFA members will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Middle/High School commons. The event, which kicks off National FFA Week, includes a suggested donation of $5.

  • Hillsboro girls roll past Larned

    With three games left in the regular season, Hillsboro girls are picking up steam, coming off a 55-23 win over winless Larned, improving to 10-7. It took one quarter to get on track offensively, but after grabbing a 7-5 lead to start the second quarter, Hillsboro blew the Indians out of the gym.

  • Goessel basketball splits games

    The weather outside was frightful and the field goal percentage for the Bluebird girls was also frigid during Thursday’s makeup game. Goessel girls lost to Canton-Galva for the third time this year, this time 43-26.

MORE…

