HEADLINES

  • Driver eludes double the cops at double the speed

    An adage that a speeder may be able to outrun a police officer but can’t outrun his radio proved a bit less accurate last week. A black sedan, possibly a Nissan Ultima, blew by both game warden Evan Deneke and sheriff’s deputy Joshua Meliza at 109 mph — 64 mph over the speed limit — at 7:12 p.m. Sept. 1.

  • Smoldering corn could be huge loss

    “It’s not going to be cheap,” a Cooperative Grain and Supply worker said after smoldering corn sent Hillsboro firefighters Monday afternoon to the co-op’s Hillsboro hoop building. Workers were moving corn when they started to notice smoke in a pit. Corn in a “leg” used to lift grain up and into a bin was burning, Fire Chief Ben Steketee said.

  • Getting in tip-top shape

    Drivers in Marion were greeted Tuesday with a crane lifting supplies to the roof of a historic downtown building. Workers with Wray Roofing are replacing the roof of the Donaldson Hosmer building, 318 E. Main St. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, owner Randy Collett said.

  • School locked down after report of mountain lion

    Peabody-Burns elementary school was locked down about an hour Aug. 31 after Peabody resident Korie Hatton reported seeing a mountain lion near the school. “Please put your outside pets in and watch kids being outside,” Hatton posted on social media. “We just saw a mountain lion in our alley at our house at 310 E. 3rd St. I called the police department and the school, since they are across the street to let them know. The school was going to lock down any kids from going outside.”

  • Marion dials back on excess phones

    After spending tens of thousands of dollars on 27 cell phones that are now rarely if ever used, the city of Marion is ending its roughly $15,200/year rental agreement for them. So far this year alone, Marion has paid $11,380 in monthly service fees for the phones, records show. The city’s two-year contract expires at the end of the month.

  • Persistence strikes up a band gig for teen

    Brett McGee remembers watching Alex Young count the number of trombone players — six — at last year’s national Future Farmers of America convention in Indianapolis. “What do I have to do to be one of the six?” Young wondered.

OTHER NEWS

  • Hillsboro to seek $1.1 million for algae in water

    Hillsboro hopes to make water plant improvements to provide more effective and less expensive treatment to remove high manganese levels caused by blue-green algae in Marion Reservoir water. City council members voted Tuesday to apply for a $1.1 million Kansas Public Water Supply Loan to pay for the improvements. The loan, if the city is selected, is 100% forgivable.

  • Rec commission to be on ballot

    Voters in the Marion-Florence school district will be asked in November to approve formation of a recreation commission. A “yes” vote would permit the district to establish the commission and allow it to levy an annual property tax to support programs. The amount to be levied is not included in the ballot question.

  • Auction at Marion store postponed

    An auction closing out a 40-year-old Marion business, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed to Oct. 1. HRK Variety Store, first opened by Jim and Bernice Beach to fill a void left by the closing of Marion’s Duckwall store, was sold in 2016 to Augusta residents Joan and John Diver. Joan Diver suffered an injury, and the couple decided to close the store.

  • Goessel burglary reports false

    Two deputies and a Hillsboro police officer rushed Monday to Goessel when a caller told dispatchers a burglary was in progress in a former café. “The reporting party advises that he walked in on the subject and now he is not allowing him to leave the building,” a dispatcher radioed the officers. “He is covered up in Army gear, but again he’s not sure if he has a weapon or not. He is not letting him leave the building.”

  • Lake overrun for weekend

    Although the county lake had about double the campers it ordinarily sees on a Labor Day weekend, the reservoir had fewer than usual. Mike and Stacey Swader, formerly of Herington until they began their “after retirement RV life” Aug. 26, camped at Cottonwood Point with their Aussie shepherd, Alita Grace, and their retriever mix, Delance.

  • Marion debates who will be in charge of openness

    Marion city administrator Mark Skiles will serve as freedom of information officer, city council members agreed Tuesday. With some members participating remotely The council voted 4-1 — Ruth Herbel opposed — to pass a resolution naming Skiles the freedom of information officer.

  • 2nd hearing on increasing tax levy planned

    Budget hearings typically don’t have repeat performances, but Marion’s will later this month. The city council will conduct a second hearing about the city’s budget at 4:30 p.m. Sept 19.

  • Huntley remembered with fondness

    Former undersheriff David Huntley, who spent 14 of his 40 years in law enforcement with the sheriff’s office, died Aug. 30. Services were Saturday. Huntley, who was 66, is remembered fondly by colleagues.

  • Inmate's new trial rejected

    A man sentenced 10 years ago to life without parole after a Marion County judge ruled him a habitual sex offender filed a motion Aug. 29 for a new trial or to have his sentence changed. However, district judge Courtney Boehm dismissed the petition Aug. 31 on grounds that his time to appeal had run out, that he made no claim of actual innocence, and that dismissing his petition did not equate to “manifest injustice.”

COUNTY GOVERNMENT

  • Lake resident opposes short-term rentals

    A lake resident who admits her property would not be affected urged county commissioners Tuesday to reject short-term rentals at the county lake. Marty Sampson spoke about a planning commission recommendation that a conditional use permit be granted to Matt Meyerhoff to use a house at 58 Lakeshore Dr. as a short-term rental property.

  • Ambulances may face legal issue

    A legal battle might be on the horizon for the county emergency medical department. Interim director Chuck Kenney hoped to have an executive session to discuss potential litigation during county commissioners’ Aug. 30 meeting.

DEATH

  • Deanne Duerksen

    Services for former Tabor College registrar and Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce office assistant Deanne Duerksen, 77, who died Sunday at her residence in Hesston, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro. Pastor Tom Harder will officiate. Born Dec. 21, 1944, in Concordia to Peter and Mary (Henderson) Goering, she is survived by son Craig Duerksen of Wichita; daughters Shannon Davis of Haven and Sherri Duerksen of Phoenix; sister Peggy Goering-Kuck of Pacific Grove, California; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

  • David Huntley

    Services for former undersheriff David V. Huntley, 66, who died Aug. 30 at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, were Saturday at Valley United Methodist Church in Marion. He will be buried later in Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Frances McRae

DOCKET

END ZONE

FEATURES

  • Baseball as it used to be comes to Florence

    Florence’s Harvey Boys squared off against a combined team of the Howie House Griffins and the William Allen White Stockings from Emporia. The Florence game was an exhibition for the Emporia team, a member of the Vintage Base Ball Association.

OPINION

  • So far, so good

    It’s way too early to tell for sure, but it seems Marion’s new city administrator is making laudable efforts to clean up things that somehow became less than tidy after two decades of predecessors not trained in his highly specialized job. No reasons have been announced publicly, but the city appears to be playing things on the safe side by conducting a second hearing on whether it should raise its tax levy by 5.814% even if tax rates would stay about the same.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    My buddy Slacey

PEOPLE

  • Celebrating in style

    Lecrecia Coss of Marion and two other owners of Polaris Slingshot “auto-cycles” drove their vehicles in the Burdick Labor Day parade Monday. The Polaris Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle that sometimes is called an open-air roadster. Drivers and passengers get a front-row seat to every twist and turn. With a low center of gravity and open cockpit, one rear wheel launches it forward. The first edition of the model was introduced in 2014 as a 2015 model.

  • Longtime business owners serve as grand marshals

    Burdick Oil, Feed, and Fertilizer was a mainstay on Burdick’s Main St. for many years. So, also, is the Peterson name. Owner and operator Jim Peterson joined his father, Earl, in the business in 1972. Earl had operated it since 1949.

  • Farmers honored at parade

    Several of the 50 entries in Burdick’s Labor Day parade reflected the need for farmers. Burdick United Methodist Church received the theme prize for its float titled, “So God Made a Farmer.” Ronnie Carlson and his dog rode along with hay bales and sunflowers.

  • Congress candidate to speak

    Democrat Patrick Schmidt, incumbent Jake LaTurner’s challenger in the congressional district that now includes Marion County, will speak at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the basement meeting room of Marion Community Center, 203 N. 3rd St. Light refreshments will be served. A meeting of Marion County Democrats will precede his presentation at 10 a.m. Additional information is available from Eileen Sieger at (620) 382-7091 and sesieger@gmail.com.

  • Hog roast planned in Burns

    Burns car show committee will have its annual hog roast 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at Burns Community Center. Pulled pork will be provided, and attendees are being asked to bring a side dish or dessert. Donations will be accepted.

  • Senior centers menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 80, 105, 135 years ago

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2022 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP