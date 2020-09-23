HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Marion Reservoir was a beneficiary this weekend after Winfield's Walnut Valley Festival was canceled, with several musicians lending their talents and instruments to an impromptu jam session Saturday at Hillsboro Cove. The Pink Elephants were one of the several groups that made the trip. Band members include Carl Anderton on banjo, Jim Belk on guitar, Todd Jones on bass, and Cotton Sivils on mandolin.
Edith Warneke has treasured her collection of Native American artifacts, including jerky knives and scraping tools at left, but now is eager to share them, and their story, with others.
A member of Marion High School's student council reacts as a football player takes a hit Friday night. The student counsel had an American-themed night to draw students to the high school's games.
Marion volleyball was on a roll Saturday at its home tournament. The Warriors and Jayden May, spiking the ball, went 3-0 in pool play and rode that momentum all the way to a tournament win.
