HEADLINES

  • Cancer patient overwhelmed by support

    When Roger Ryder was asked if the hospital could make the family the beneficiaries for the fourth annual Heart and Sole 5K, it was one more blessing he hadn’t seen coming. “I never expected one penny from anyone in this town,” he said. “I’m so overwhelmed that so many people got together to help.”

  • Reasons for arrest not available yet

    The events leading up to former county economic development director Teresa L. Huffman’s Oct. 8 arrest won’t be disclosed before next week — if even then. Wichita lawyer John Stang, hired to defend Huffman on a charge of misuse of public funds, filed a motion a week ago seeking that the probable cause affidavit, formally requested by Marion County Record, be kept under wraps until he has time to review it himself.

  • Barkman Honey coordinating hurricane relief

    With Barkman Honey’s main apiary in Blountstown, Florida, the devastation of Hurricane Michael hits home in Hillsboro. Mindy Tharp, honey procurement coordinator for Barkman, said most of the company’s Florida employees have suffered damage to their homes or know people who have lost homes.

  • Project graduate finds purpose

    Alli Larsen of Marion was a member of the first group of interns who enrolled in Project SEARCH at Tabor College. She completed the program in May and is a dietary aide at St. Luke Hospital. “Alli works hard,” said head cook Shawna Pierce. “She’s shy but very polite. She has a positive attitude all of the time.”

  • Toy Run set for Nov. 3

    The 25th annual Marion County Toy Run will begin at Sher Bowl Lanes, 131 S. Thorp, Marion, at 1 p.m. Nov. 3. Sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion #366, ABATE of Kansas Dist. 9, and Route 56 Classic Cruisers, the Toy Run has become a major benefactor for underprivileged children of Marion County.

  • City council revisits dilapidated house

    Hillsboro city council members Tuesday set a Dec. 4 hearing to discuss, for a third time, a dilapidated house on W. Grand St. At the council’s last meeting, neighbor Kevin Bartel talked about 312 W. Grand St., owned by Dick and Carla Hein, which had missing siding, plastic covering hanging in shreds over bare wood, and north double doors blocked and unable to open. Bartel said he and his wife have seen animals entering the crawl space beneath the house.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Health fair offers something for everyone

    From toddlers to seniors, Marion County Health Fair will have good things for everyone. This year’s health fair will be 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at Hillsboro Elementary School.

  • Man fractured, not defeated

    Jerry Vance, 58, is a broken man by societal standards, but to those around him — residents and staff alike — he is an inspiration. Vance is a resident at Westview Manor of Peabody.

  • Church to present special ministry event

    Mission Eurasia will present a special ministry event at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Their faith-building program includes music by the Cherenkov family and information on ministry and movements in Ukraine and other countries of the former Soviet Union.

  • Vocalist to perform Broadway revue

    Hillsboro native David Vogel will perform the musical revue “The Golden Age of Broadway” at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Lifelong Learning program at the Prieb-Harder Black Box Theater inside Shari Flaming Center for the Arts on the Tabor College campus. Vogel’s performance will take the audience back to Time Square theaters of the mid-20th century as he performs the romantic and dazzling songs that made this era of Broadway music unforgettable. His backup ensemble will include his father, Bradley Vogel, plus David Martens and Bruce Major.

  • County hires planning and zoning director

    County Commissioners hired Sharon Omstead as director of the planning and zoning board Friday. She was approved unanimously, with commissioner Randy Dallke participating by phone.

  • Attorney could move

    County attorney Courtney Boehm is one of seven candidates to fill a judge vacancy in Geary County. The opening in the 8th Judicial District will be filled when Judge Maritza Segarra retires Jan. 1.

  • Peabody food drive Saturday

    Donations for the Peabody food bank will be collected Saturday starting at 9 a.m. by Boy Scouts Troop 108 and Peabody-Burns Girl Scouts. Non-perishable items should be placed in plastic bags on the porch by 9 a.m.

  • Tabor College club needs craft supplies

    The Social Justice Club at Tabor College is seeking donations of craft supplies such as crayons, markers, colored pencils, Play-Doh, glue sticks, and stickers. The supplies will be included in shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.

SENIOR LIVING

  • Woodcarving keeps retired veteran busy

    Woodworkers will be honored Thursday at the Senior Citizens of Marion County annual meeting in Marion. Keith Holtsclaw of Hillsboro is one of those who chose to be recognized.

  • Exercise shows results for Marion seniors

    “You’re doing great, now this is the final set.” Aaron Swank’s and Tristen Cope’s voices cut through the music as they eased participants through Thursday’s Stay Strong, Stay Healthy program at Marion Senior Center.

  • Need a Medicare plan change? The time is now

    Open enrollment period now to Dec. 7 By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Seniors who want to enroll in Medicare for the first time, switch from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan, enroll in a Medicare Part D plan, or change their Medicare Advantage or Part D plan have from now until Dec. 7 to make those changes.

  • Social Security to increase slightly

    Because of an increase in the Consumer Price Index as determined by the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 67 million Americans will get a 2.8 percent cost-of-living increase in their Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits in 2019. Social Security recipients will get their increase in January. SSI recipients will get their increase Dec. 31.

  • Medicare part B isn't free

    While visiting with a daughter over the weekend, I found that she was surprised to learn that Medicare isn’t always a free medical service. She thought that after a person reaches 65 and enrolls in Medicare, all medical services are free. It’s true that Medicare Part A hospital insurance is free. It covers inpatient hospital care, skilled nursing facility, hospice, lab tests, surgery, and home health care.

DEATHS

  • Calvin Schmidt

    Services for retired Chrysler vehicle inspector Calvin Schmidt, 66, will be 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro. He died Sept. 25. He was born June 18, 1952, in Newton to Ruben and Laurinda Schmidt.

  • John Topham

    Services for longtime Peabody resident John Topham, 92, will be 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at Peabody Christian Church. John died Oct. 2 in Griswold, Iowa. Services will be followed by a graveside service at Peabody cemetery. Born May 30, 1926, in Newton to John and Gertrude Topham, he married Ruth Engel July 16, 1950. She survives.

  Shirley Adams

    Shirley Adams

  Leah Claney

    Leah Claney

  Darlene Papke

    Darlene Papke

  Elvina Ediger

    Elvina Ediger

DOCKET

PEOPLE

  • Florence Masonic Lodge launches contest

    Juniors and seniors in the Marion County high schools can enter Advance Lodge 114’s essay contest and compete for over $12,000 in prizes statewide. The best essay from each high school will be invited to a celebration banquet in Florence April to receive recognition. The best essay overall will be awarded $100 from Advance Lodge.

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Trojan cross-country competes at league meet

    The Trojan cross-country team’s season got underway August 30th, competing at the Smoky Valley Invitational at the Lindsborg golf course in sunny, sweltering heat. A month and half later, the Trojans returned to Lindsborg Thursday, competing in the Central Kansas League meet.

  • Hillsboro trounces Lions

    Heading into the final week of the regular season, 32 football teams in Class 1A are gearing up for postseason play. At the same time, there are also a good many that can’t wait for the season to be over.

  • Goessel netters win league

    The Goessel volleyball team competed Saturday at the Wheat State League volleyball tournament at Canton. The Bluebirds battled from start to finish and emerged as the champions of the post-season tournament.

  • Goessel runners win Wheat State

    Both Goessel cross-country teams won first place in a soggy field on Thursday at the Wheat State League meet at the Bethel College cross-country course in Newton. A total of 28 runners competed in the boys’ division with the top ten earning medals.

  • Goessel eight-man team scores 52, loses to Peabody-Burns

    In a hard fought eight-man football game Friday at Peabody, Goessel came away with a loss in spite of scoring 52 points. It was a back-and-forth contest with both teams leading at times.

MORE…

