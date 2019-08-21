HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Hillsboro kindergarten teacher Shari Sisk, left, and paraeducator Connie Beavers primp paper flowers as part of classroom decorations for the new school year. Hillsboro school district begins the 2019-2020 year Thursday. Hillsboro kindergarten teacher Shari Sisk, left, and paraeducator Connie Beavers primp paper flowers as part of classroom decorations for the new school year. Hillsboro school district begins the 2019-2020 year Thursday.



Eric Bartel and his wife, Danielle, were taken on a fishing outing while he was at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska on June 6. He is recovering from a severe spinal cord injury he suffered on April 19. Eric Bartel and his wife, Danielle, were taken on a fishing outing while he was at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska on June 6. He is recovering from a severe spinal cord injury he suffered on April 19.



Purple martins take off from a birdhouse made for them recently at Marion County Lake. The birds used the house to escape the heat. Purple martins take off from a birdhouse made for them recently at Marion County Lake. The birds used the house to escape the heat.