It was a victorious bogey putt that ended a tense three-hole playoff for eighth place in a Class 2A regional, but Tammy Ollenburger hugs her son Elliot as if he's just won the Masters at Hillsboro.
Hannah Funk poses with her 2003 Mustang Friday. Funk discovered the Mustang stolen from a Tabor College parking lot Wednesday and it was discovered in Wichita in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Minnesotan Larry Heyn, 67, races his bike along US-56 near Marion on Monday on a trek from San Diego to Washington, District of Columbia.
This package of ground chuck is certified, guaranteeing a quality eating experience. Beef is a good source of iron, protein, and many more nutrients not listed on the label.
