Robin Hood, played by Dakota Klein, left, engages in a "combat scene" with Little John, played by Jaden Priest, in a Hillsboro Middle/High School production of "Robin Hood" that will be presented Friday and Saturday at the HMHS auditorium.



Continuing a journey on foot that began seven months ago in Delaware, aspiring poet, recent college graduate, and New Jersey native Margaret (left) pushes a cart of supplies Tuesday along 190th Rd. near Hillsboro, accompanied on this leg of her journey by her older sister Eleanor, as she crossed the county in search of inspiration.



Although fire weather warnings continue, Hillsboro firefighters, who have had to battle numerous grass fires in recent days, may get somewhat of a break now that Marion County Commission has imposed a county-wide ban on burning.