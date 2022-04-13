HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A circle of daffodils waves merrily in a strong south wind Tuesday in the yard of a residence along US-56 on the north edge of Marion. The perennials seem especially bright this year.



A sheriff's deputy chats with middle school students shortly before lunch hour ends Thursday in Goessel. Goessel was the only school district in Marion County to remain open Thursday after a threat of violence was relayed to local officials. School administrators had deputies and highway patrol officers watch the building during the school day.



Contractor Christian Pedersen and Building Center employee Ted Turk select storm windows Tuesday for a customer.