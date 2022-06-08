HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Rain and mud greeted pilgrims traveling from Wichita to Pilsen to honor Father Emil Kapaun.
Warmup act FIlmore generated enthusiasm.
Verlin Siefkes' assistance dog, Missy, accompanies him at Central Park during Chingawassa Days.
The sanctuary of St. John Nepomucene Church was filled to capacity, with overflow viewing by video in the basement, for the church's Father Kapaun Day Mass on Sunday.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2022 Hoch Publishing