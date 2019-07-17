HEADLINES

  • Businesses struggle to hire staff

    Unemployment for Marion County dipped below 3% in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics but it wasn’t good for area businesses. The lack of potential employees hit hard for places like Carlson’s Grocery and Ampride, which found themselves looking for workers for months.

  • Volunteers make grand gesture

    As the sun rose in the sky and residents made the drive to work Monday, E. Grand Ave. was filled with volunteers eager to help their city. Thirty-three people made the early-morning commitment at 7:30 a.m. to lay old bricks along the street.

  • Area farmers plant less wheat, crop prices seesaw

    Although farmers sowed fewer acres than the previous year to wheat this past fall, they harvested more bushels this year. According to the Farm Service Agency in Marion, county farmers sowed 15,972 less acres in wheat than the year before. They planted 105,282 acres in 2017 compared to 90,310 acres last fall.

  • Doctors trying to change CyberKnife reputation

    CyberKnife surgery has been in use since the 1990s, but changing public perception of the procedure remains a goal for David Bryant, a radiation oncologist with Via Christi Cancer Center. “A lot of patients don’t even come see me because they think ‘surgery’ and don’t want that,” he said. “They should have named it something else a while ago, but now that’s what it’s called it’s hard to change.”

  • Cancer patient beats the odds

    Roger Ryder was told he’d die from pancreatic cancer in February. Five months later the Hillsboro resident is not only alive, but also showing signs of improvement.

  • Blue-green algae, flooding poison tourism

    Marion Reservoir’s submerged campgrounds and are likely to remain closed until Labor Day week. That might have been good new for Marion County Lake, which has enjoyed a summer boom in camping reservations, until blue-green algae kept visitors away.

OTHER NEWS

  • Wind farm approval process might change

    Future wind farms — and one with an approved conditional use permit — were discussed at Monday’s county commission meeting. Commissioner Randy Dallke said he’d listened to enough discussion about, and opposition to, development of Expedition Wind Farm, and said some of the comments made by opponents should perhaps be considered in future wind farm propositions.

  • City council sells bonds for street work

    The city council’s decision Tuesday to sell municipal bonds will provide funding for more street work. Money raised by the bonds will pay for work on B from Lincoln to Adams, milling of D St., rebuilding of Wilson, 1st, C, and Kennedy, Washington from 1st to 2nd, Lincoln from 1st to 2nd, and a culvert on Jefferson St.

  • Disposal of flood debris delayed

    Marion County transfer station’s trailers were too full to accept debris left by flooding in Durham, and county commissions would like to change that. A plan for mutual aid in times of natural disasters is to be developed after county commission chairman Kent Becker spoke to transfer station director Bud Druse last week about the county not being able to pick up two full containers of flood debris.

  • Tower sought near Goessel

    Wind turbines aren’t the only towers being planned for southern Marion County. The county planning and zoning commission will meet at 7 p.m. July 25 to consider a conditional use permit for a U.S. Cellular tower just south of Goessel on K-15.

  • Ribbon-cutting set

    A ribbon-cutting for Mama C’s Take and Bake, LLC will be 8:30 a.m. Thursday at 111 W. Grand Ave. in Hillsboro.

  • Expect delays on US-56 west of county

    Daytime traffic on US-56 from the county line west to McPherson may be delayed an estimated 15 minutes now through July 29. Crews will be installing a new rock edge and creating new pavement markings on 13 miles of the highway.

DEATHS

  • Talmage Hiebert

    A memorial service for former Hillsboro resident Talmage Gordon Hiebert, 94, who died May 3 in Traverse City, Michigan, will be Saturday in Traverse City. Born May 13, 1924, in Burrton, to the Rev. Peter Nicholas Hiebert and Helen (Kunkel) Hiebert, he married Laura Evalina Franz of Hillsboro on June 19, 1948.

  • Robert Huckriede

    A private graveside service will be conducted for Robert Allen Huckriede, 66, who died Sunday at St. Luke Hospital, Marion. Born Aug. 19, 1952, in Greensburg to Edison and Billie (Cook) Huckriede he is survived by daughter, Candice Huckriede of Oregon; sister, JoAnn Helm of Marion; and brothers Steve Huckriede of Gravette, Arkansas; Dave and Kim Huckriede of Grove, Oklahoma; and Mike and Scott Huckriede of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.

DOCKET

HEALTH

  • Doctor took slow route to med school

    A journey of discovery led new St. Luke Hospital and Clinic physician Jeremy Bigham to become a doctor. Growing up in Antioch, California, his father and other family members had health problems, which led him to take an interest in health care.

  • Self-ordered lab tests can save patients money

    St. Luke Hospital has added seven laboratory tests to the list of those patients can order themselves to save money on the price of laboratory work. Direct access laboratory services, available at the hospital for about a year, allow a patient to skip insurance filing, order their own tests, and pay a reduced price. No appointment is needed.

PEOPLE

  • 4-H tradition extends beyond county fair

    The Marion County Fair is the year’s biggest event for many 4-H members, and participating has brought the Rzihas closer as a family. It’s an opportunity to strengthen familial bonds.

  • Grain storage makes delivery easier

    The grain storage building under construction on Kanza Rd. east of Hillsboro will provide farmers with another option for delivering grain when it is completed. The concrete hoop building is 504 feet long and 135 feet wide and will have the capacity to store almost 2 million bushels, according to Cooperative Grain and Supply manager Jerry Fenske.

  • Friday is movie night in Hillsboro

    Families can enjoy the experience of an old-fashioned drive-in movie at 8 p.m. Friday at Midway Motors in Hillsboro. The Friday show, “Finding Dory,” is free to attend. If attendance is good, Midway will host additional movies every other month while weather remains warm.

  CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

  SENIOR CENTER:

    Hillsboro Senior Center menu

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Food service to save school $30,000

    Hillsboro schools will begin outsourcing their food service in the fall, which will save the district a minimum of $30,000 a year, according to superintendent Max Heinrichs. The three lunch workers who finished the 2018-2019 school year will move under the employment of Thrive Nutrition Systems, and three new employees will be added.

MORE…

