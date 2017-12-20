HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



This tree near a Cottonwood Point campsite at Marion Reservoir has been a target of busy beavers combing the shoreline for building materials and food supplies. Adult beavers typically stay close to the water's edge to have an easy escape route in case of danger.



A Christmas cantata, "The Mystery and the Majesty," by Joseph M. Martin, was performed Sunday morning to a full house at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. It featured the adult choir accompanied by a 17-piece live orchestra of strings, winds, and percussion. Members of the orchestra were from Wichita, Hutchinson, Newton, and Tabor College Symphonic Band. The congregation sang several carols accompanied by the orchestra. Brad Vogel was director.



Hillsboro's Elias Werth drives around Marion's Sam Zinn during first half action in Tuesday's game at Hillsboro. The Trojans prevailed 53-41 in the boys' game, while Marion won the girls' contest 36-35.