A Christmas cantata, "The Mystery and the Majesty," by Joseph M. Martin, was performed Sunday morning to a full house at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. It featured the adult choir accompanied by a 17-piece live orchestra of strings, winds, and percussion. Members of the orchestra were from Wichita, Hutchinson, Newton, and Tabor College Symphonic Band. The congregation sang several carols accompanied by the orchestra. Brad Vogel was director.