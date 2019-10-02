HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A line formed for people who wanted to be one of the first to help break ground for the new Shari Flaming Welcome Center at Tabor College. The building will replace the one Tabor has used as a welcome center for several decades. The goal is to complete construction by June 1, 2020. A line formed for people who wanted to be one of the first to help break ground for the new Shari Flaming Welcome Center at Tabor College. The building will replace the one Tabor has used as a welcome center for several decades. The goal is to complete construction by June 1, 2020.



Goessel runner Elyse Boden, front, pushes through the final mile of her personal-best performance last week at Marion. Boden's time of 21:59.8 was enough to earn a third-place finish. Goessel runner Elyse Boden, front, pushes through the final mile of her personal-best performance last week at Marion. Boden's time of 21:59.8 was enough to earn a third-place finish.



Mike Beneke announces the opening of Edward's Cafe on his corn harvester Saturday during the Old Settlers Day parade. The eatery had a soft opening this past weekend. Mike Beneke announces the opening of Edward's Cafe on his corn harvester Saturday during the Old Settlers Day parade. The eatery had a soft opening this past weekend.