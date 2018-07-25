UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE

  • County splits difference on tax rate

    After 2½ hours of debate over line items, county commissioners still were divided Wednesday over what to propose for next year’s tax rate. Chairman Dianne Novak wanted a tax rate of 72.848 mills, which would generate the same revenue the county received this year.

HEADLINES

  • Economic panel still seeking direction

    Five spectators who attended Tuesday’s meeting of Marion County Community Economic Development Corp. outnumbered board members. When the meeting began, just two board members were present — Merlyn Entz and Hannah Bourbon. They decided to go ahead with the meeting but make no decisions.

  • Cause of death uncertain in accident

    A Moundridge woman found dead at 5:35 p.m. July 18 at an accident scene on K-15 just south of 140th Rd. will be autopsied before determining whether the accident or a medical condition caused her death. According to the highway patrol, Martha Jean Biggs, 73, Moundridge, was northbound when her 2008 Chevrolet HHR drifted across the left lane and went into a ditch, striking a culvert, and overturning before coming to rest on its tires.

  • Legislator opposed tax lid

    The state’s tax lid, championed by former Gov. Sam Brownback and now causing concerns as Marion County prepares its budget, was a bad idea, according to one of Marion County’s state legislators. “The tax lid is supposed to do exactly that, lower property taxes,” said State Rep. Don Schroeder, R-Hesston, who represents Hillsboro, Peabody, and the southern portion of Marion County.

  • Sitting high on the horse

    “You have to live on a farm and own an animal to be in 4-H,” — a common misconception. Because of it, many youths don’t take advantage of the program. Marion’s Happy Hustler 4-H members Abree, 9, and Paige Ensey, 12, aren’t typical horse members. They live in town and, because of city ordinances, are not allowed to keep horses on their property.

  • Who let the dogs out?

    It was a dog day morning Saturday at Marion County Fair in Hillsboro. Eight 4-H members competed in agility, showmanship and obedience trials.

  • Lack of lake warnings puzzles experts

    A welcome mystery is puzzling county, state, and federal officials this summer. As inexplicably as blue-green algae arrived 15 years ago at Marion Reservoir and Marion County Lake, they just as inexplicably have vanished.

  • Moving ahead with running backward

    Winning running medals was not uncommon for Aaron Yoder in high school, but doing it running backward is relatively new. The latest medals were won by him and his family earlier this month at the world championships in retro-running in Bologna, Italy. Yoder attended Peabody-Burns through fifth grade. He transferred to Hillsboro when his father became elementary principal there. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 2004 after setting records in the regular 1500m, 800m, mile, and cross-country.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • How dream jobs evolve

    Joining our staff this week is reporter Alex Simone from the State University of New York at Oswego. We asked him to introduce himself. By ALEXANDER SIMONE Staff writer What separates a career from a job? What differentiates the employment opportunity of a lifetime from the nine-to-five slog?

  • County bar member 'Pillar of Community'

    Attorney Bob Wise, whose office is in McPherson but is a member of the Marion County bar association, was named a Pillar of the Community award recipient by the state bar association. Wise had an office in Hillsboro for 10 years but now practices out of McPherson.

  • Kids' health to be screened

    Children through five years of age will be screened for health issues from 9 to 11:30 a.m., Aug. 14 in Hillsboro. Cognitive, motor, speech and language, and social and emotional development will be checked along with vision and hearing.The process takes about one hour. Appointments are necessary and are being accepted at 620-382-2858.

DEATHS

  • Kathryn Lunderman

    Services for Kathryn Mae Lunderman, 93, who died Friday at Salina Regional Medical Center, were to have been today at Eastmoor United Methodist Church with burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Wichita. Born May 1, 1925, in Quinter to John Tillman and Cora Bell (Boitnott) Webster, she worked as a riveter on B-29s at Boeing during World War II.

  • Freddie Mosiman

    Services for former Peabody-area resident Fred Mosiman III, 63, who died July 11 at Botkin Care and Rehabilitation Center in Wellington, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Baker Funeral Home Wichita chapel. Born Jan. 18, 1955, in Newton, to Freddie Mossiman Jr. and Ruth Mosiman, he grew up on a farm near Peabody.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Irvin McPheeters

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Reuben Zerger

DOCKET

EDUCATION

  • Lying, cheating, stealing is their game

    They make their living lying, cheating, and stealing. They are college financial aid scammers. Anyone headed to college scrambles to find affordable ways to do so.

  • From Burdick to Boston: A new start at a new college

    “I’m very scared,” she said. “It’s going to be a big change, but I’ve traveled a lot, so I think I can adjust easily.” Sattler, a Christian-based college is situated in two floors of a business building. Dorms take up two floors of a nearby apartment building.

  • An early start on post-secondary education

    “I earned credits in freshman English and algebra,” she said. She sought out extra-curricular things to enhance her education, including a Duke Talent Identification program that allows gifted students to choose various summer experiences.

  • Future course wide open for Marion grad

    He is living and working in Wichita while taking classes at the Andover campus of Butler Community College. “It’s a little scary thinking about becoming an adult,” he said. “But at the same time, it’s exciting to explore all my options and see what I can do.”

  • Grad sees future in counseling and firefighting

    His counselor, Ken Parry, convinced him early in high school to change his path. “He helped me realize I am better with people than in building,” Bailey said.

PEOPLE

SCHOOL/SPORTS

  • Team finishes season at state

    A local traveling team of 14-year-olds, Battle Baseball, finished its season July 13 and 14 at the National Baseball Congress state tournament in Hayes. Team players were from Hillsboro, Herington, Peabody, and Marion.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP