Eighteen cars of a southbound Union Pacific Railroad train derailed at 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning north of Lincolnville near 310th Rd. and US-56/77. The cars were filled with sand, some of which spilled. Union Pacific sent a cleanup crew to clear the track. A damaged bridge was temporarily repaired, and the track was re-opened at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.



Melting snow between two precipitation events produces icicles on a house in rural Lincolnville. A 3-4 inch snow fell Wednesday. Another smaller snow fell Saturday night.



Ellie Just of rural Marion holds a photograph she took of heads of wheat and wheat kernels in her grandfather Rod Suderman's hand. It earned purple ribbons at the county and state fair and was selected to appear in the 2018-19 Kansas 4-H calendar.