Sherry King and her family lost their home in a fire last week in Hillsboro, but King was proud of her two sons' responsible thinking in a dire situation. Above, a firefighter sprays water onto the house Friday in the 400 block of S. Ash St.



American Red Cross staff work with donors at a blood drive Monday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church. Face masks were required at the drive, which included Hillsboro High School cheerleaders working the entrance, and limited seating was used to ensure social distancing.



Martin Bina has been cutting hair since 1963, and a barber in Marion since 1966. He plans to continue until forced to hang up his clippers.