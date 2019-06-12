HEADLINES

  • Town rallies after teen dies at camp

    Community members are rallying to offer support for the family of a high-schooler who died Friday at a Christian camp in Colorado. Garvie Schmidt, deacon at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church, said a medical incident is believed to be Demarius Cox’s cause of death near Westcliffe, Colorado.

  • Truck veers into semi, driver flown to Wichita

    A head-on collision with a semi Saturday sent a Hillsboro man to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Undersheriff David Huntley said deputies did not know what caused Kent Funk, 58, Hillsboro, to veer across the centerline on US-56 Saturday, but his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado collided near Kanza Rd. with an oncoming 2018 Kenworth driven by William Racey, 34, Anna, Illinois,

  • No appeal in hospital case

    Former operators of Hillsboro Community Hospital last week lost their bid to appeal a January district court ruling that put the hospital into receivership. Cohesive Healthcare Management and Consulting was appointed receiver by the district court in January after Bank of Hays filed a mortgage foreclosure lawsuit against hospital owner, CAH Acquisitions Company #5 and others with a financial interest in the hospital, including the city of Hillsboro.

  • Cheer camps valuable for reaching potential

    Adriana Newman’s day during Peabody-Burns’ cheerleading camp begins early, with a 5:30 a.m. trip to the weight room. “If I wasn’t lifting I wouldn’t be able to throw my girls up,” she said. “That’s really important. No one hears about the work we put in throughout the summer, but we’re really focused on building for the next year.”

  • Turquoise table invites conversation

    A turquoise table sits in the front yard of a home on South Ash St. in Hillsboro, beckoning people to stop and visit or take a rest. It signifies a place where people can meet in small groups to establish a sense of community. Connie Wiens and her neighbor, Renae Plett, got the idea for a “turquoise table” from a book by that name by Kristin Schell, who wrote about how she came up with a turquoise table as a way to develop relationships with people in her own community in Austin, Texas.

  • Fund one and more follow, county learns

    Having previously tapped rarely discussed funds brimming with hotel and liquor tax receipts, county commissioners faced the inevitable Monday, hearing from others making additional claims on the same money. First up was Families and Communities Together, which since 2012 had been distributing revenue from the county’s special alcohol tax through its substance abuse prevention coalition.

OTHER NEWS

  • Hospital touts improvements

    At an open house Tuesday, Hillsboro Community Hospital showcased its improvement since being put into receivership in January. “We’re doing well,” said Margaret Grisner, acting CEO of the hospital under Cohesive Healthcare Management and Consulting. “We’ve had several weeks of holding our own.”

  • Split vote OK's wind farm plan

    In a meeting that lasted more than 4 hours Monday, county planning and zoning commissioners approved Expedition Wind’s application for a conditional use permit by a 4-2 vote. Planning commission members Derek Belton, Dwight Flaming, Jim Schmidt, and Glenn Thiessen voted in favor of sending the plan to county commissioners after hearing company officials discuss the proposal and answer questions from commissioners. Duane Bair and William Kroupa voted against the plan.

  • Wind farm referendum unlikely

    Whether to allow more wind farms in the county is unlikely to be decided by voters, county commissioners learned Monday. County counselor Brad Jantz said any petition seeking an election could be ruled inappropriate.

  • Engineer asks for patience

    The county’s newly hired engineer hopes people will be patient. The county’s poorly maintained roads and recent flood damage have left him with plenty on his plate. “We need to use the resources we have to fix the problems in priority,” Brice Goebel said. “There’s so much to be fixed, it’s not going to be fixed right away.”

  • Heavy equipment gets one-week dispensation

    Enel Green Power will be able to drive normally forbidden metal-track vehicles on county roads for a week, provided a grader blade immediately follows them. The dispensation, granted Monday by the county commission, is designed to help Enel catch up on weather-delayed work related to its northern wind farm.

  • Goessel revs up for car show

    Goessel’s 12th annual antique, classic car, truck and motorcycle show will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum. The entry fee is $10, andmuseum admission is free for the day. There will also be a small art show featuring local artists within the Immigrant House, and the museum store will have a sidewalk sale.

  • Blood drives scheduled for Hillsboro and Goessel

    Blood donations will be sought Tuesday in Hillsboro and June 25 in Goessel. In Hillsboro, donations will be accepted from noon until 6 p.m. at Hillsboro United Methodist Church, 905 E. D St.

  • Disability group to meet

    A public forum will begin June’s monthly meeting of Harvey and Marion Counties’ organization for services to people with developmental disabilities. The Community Developmental Disability Organization board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main St., Suite 204, in Newton.

DEATHS

  • Wilbur Hanneman

    Services for Wilbur Hanneman, 95, who died Thursday at Parkside Homes, will be 2 p.m. today at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Interment will be at Frick Cemetery in Durham. He was born Dec. 17, 1923, to Henry and Pauline Hanneman in Inola, Oklahoma. He married Mildred Frick on Feb. 4, 1945, in Durham.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Jean Knaussman

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Charles Westhoff

PEOPLE

  • Music fest to go beyond bluegrass

    Marion County Lake has been hosting Bluegrass at the Lake for 12 years, but fans keep the event from getting old, lake resident Pam Lyle said. “We always look forward to it,” she said. “The campsite is full, which is always fun, and they bring in quality acts. My kids at home know the bands, so they’re excited.”

  • Symphony to celebrate the celestial

    Only 200 tickets are still available for Saturday’s Symphony in the Flint Hills. This year’s theme is Ad Astra, and celebrates the changing of the North Star, which will happen in 1,000 years.

  • Maverick Pontious

    Maverick Oliver Lee Pontious, son of Ethan and Rebecca (Mardis) Pontious of Newkirk, Oklahoma, was born 12:15 a.m. May 24 at Ponca City Medical Center in Oklahoma. He weighed 9 pounds 10.1 ounces and was 21 inches long.

  • Senior citizens to meet at Hillsboro

    Senior Citizens of Marion County will have their monthly meeting at 10 a.m. June 21 at Hillsboro Senior Center. Hillsboro seniors will be serving lunch. Reservations are due by June 19 and can be made by calling Brenda Moss at (620) 947-2304 or Department on Aging at (620) 382-3580.

  • Democrats to meet

    Marion County Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Peabody Public Library, 214 N. Walnut St. Refreshments will be served.

  • Tabor hires athletic trainer

    Pittsburg State graduate assistant Troy Quenzer will become Tabor College’s associate head athletic trainer July 15. Quenzer completed a master’s degree at Pittsburg State. A Colby native, his bachelor’s degree is from Sterling College.

  • College degrees and honors

  • Hillsboro Senior Center menu

SENIOR LIVING

  • Puzzles bind senior residents together

    Evelyn Matz brought a lifelong hobby to other seniors living at Homestead Senior Residences soon after she moved there in September. Residents were looking for an activity that would let them spend time together and get better acquainted.

  • Senior preps for state golf circuit

    Don Noller is in his 12th year competing in the Kansas Golf Association Senior Series, but the circuit still sparks his competitive drive. “What I like is that there’s a points system,” he said. “Within the year the top 15 get to play in the championship and that’s what I work for.”

  • Commodities available

    An array of surplus government commodities will arrive at county senior centers June 19 for free distribution to qualified low-income households. To qualify, single-person households must have no more than $1,354 in monthly income. For each additional person in the household, the income limit increases by $479.

