A ghoulish girl stands outside Last Stop Cemetery at Samuel, Sandra, and Christopher Somerhalder's home at 308 N. Maple St. in Peabody. Halloween has become a major decorating season in Marion County, with haunting displays becoming hellaciously popular.
Natalee Conquest, 4, works on a craft with their mother, Paige, at Goessel's Harvest Festival.
Showing no quit, Hillsboro running back Wyatt Plenert presses forward for a first down while being swarmed by Southeast of Saline defenders
Savannah Shahan goes on the attack Thursday against Great Bend. The Trojans dropped two to Great Bend but won two against Emporia.
