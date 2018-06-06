HEADLINES

  • Probation likely in teacher sex case

    A former Peabody-Burns teacher charged in February with eight felonies alleging unlawful sexual relations and sexual exploitation of two students struck a plea deal Monday that is expected to get him probation. According to a plea agreement filed in court Tuesday, Christopher R. Young, 45, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Five charges of unlawful sexual relations and a third count of sexual exploitation of a child were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled.

  • Road rocker gets a thank you

    Road and bridge supervisor Jesse Hamm gave county commissioners a preview Thursday of his upcoming budget request. He hopes for substantial increases for work on roads and bridges.

  • Veterinarian looking forward to life in Hillsboro

    The charm of small-town living is one of the top reasons Carlee Wollard chose to start her veterinary career at Hillsboro. A May graduate of Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, she started work at Hillsboro Animal Clinic this week.

  • City council makes short work of meeting

    In a meeting lasting only 45 minutes, Hillsboro City Council members gave administrator Larry Paine authorization to consider and arrange temporary financing for upcoming street projects so work can begin before the final cost of the projects is known. The projects include mill overlay on D St., reconstruction on Wilson St., and work on Kennedy St., A St., and east and west portions of Grand St.

  • Firefighters brush up water rescue skills

    Firefighters from Hillsboro and Newton brushed up floodwater and swift water rescue skills Saturday and Sunday at Marion Reservoir. Firefighters waded into water below the dam, carrying life vests for a mock “flood victim” and pulled him safely to shore Saturday.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Kapaun pilgrimage has two sides to it

    “Physically challenging, spiritually uplifting.” That, in a nutshell, is how Jeff Cady of Marion described his experience as a participant in the Father Kapaun Pilgrimage this past week.

  • Holy Family Parish to get new priest

    Holy Family Parish will have a new priest June 19. Pastor Brian Bebak will come to Marion from El Dorado, where he has been at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church since 2007. Bebak was ordained in May 1986 and has served many roles in the Wichita diocese. Other pastorates were in Wichita, Winfield, Oxford, Hutchinson, and Colwich.

  • Positivity prevails despite cancer diagnosis

    Cancer. A six-letter word that can initiate a rollercoaster of emotions for many. Holly Unruh was diagnosed in February with stage-four metastatic breast cancer and says she has tried to remain positive since.

DEATHS

  • Bill Flaming

    Services for retired plumber William Jay Flaming, 60, who died May 26 at Salem Home, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro. Born July 27, 1957, to Jim and Eulalia Flaming, he grew up in Hillsboro and worked with his father until they retired in 2016.

  • Cherridah Gill

    Services for 1948 Marion High School graduate Cherridah Lis (Mullikin) Gill, 87, who died May 25 in Lexington, Nebraska, were last week in Arapahoe, Nebraska. Born Nov. 5, 1930, in Emporia to Jerry and Verona Mullikin, she lived in Peabody until 1940, when her father became the first superintendent of Marion County Park and Lake.

  • Bryce Morris

    A memorial service for former Marion resident Bryce Galen Morris, 26, who died June 2 in Tulsa, will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell. Visitation will precede the service. Born April 12, 1992, in Greensburg to Derek G. Morris and Michelle Kamenicky, he grew up in Greensburg until his family moved to Russell. He later attended high school in Marion and then worked in oil fields on pulling units, as a pipe tester, and on water filtration.

DOCKET

FARM

  • Donating for the donor: Co-op's food drive honors colleague

    Mid-Kansas Cooperative’s sixth annual food drive this year is less about competition between sites to see which can generate the most donations, and more about honoring an employee who died unexpectedly Oct. 4. Scott Alcorn lived in Marion, was a location service specialist at Peabody’s elevator, and had been with MKC for 20 years.

  • Hot, dry weather plagues farmers

    Farmers and ranchers are wondering how they are going to survive hot, dry weather. Small rains were enough to bring up spring crops, but drought has persisted in many parts of the county since November. Pasture ponds have dried up, hay crops are sparse, and growing crops could dry up without more moisture.

  • Co-ops create new propane firm

    Cooperative Grain and Supply and Agri Trails Coop have joined to form a new propane company. Co-Ag Propane will service residential, agricultural, and commercial propane customers. The partnership will create a large service area with the ability and support to expand as the company grows.

PEOPLE

  • MB Center announces summer hours

    The Center for Mennonite Brethren Studies at Tabor College will be open 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 17. Appointments and requests for assistance after hours are being accepted by Peggy Goertzen at (620) 947-3691.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Hillsboro Senior Center Menu

SCHOOL/SPORTS

  • County students honored at FFA Convention

    A summer job at age 14 at Aunt Bee’s greenhouse followed by helping manage the garden of her parents, Allen Stapleford and Marie Clark, helped earn Marion FFA member Carley Stapleford a state proficiency award in diversified horticulture at last week’s state FFA convention in Manhattan. Stapleford, recognized for having one of the best agricultural career development programs in the state, hopes to become an agriculture business consultant.

  • Swimming meet winners

MORE…

