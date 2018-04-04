HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Goessel 4-H member Madeline Meier leads her heifer into the arena at Saturday's Marion County Beef show held at the Hillsboro fairgrounds. Madeline, along with her twin sister Emily, dominated competition with seven titles between them, including reserve and Marion County champion, respectively.



Nora Hein pulls a sucker to see whether she has won a prize at Hillsboro Elementary's annual family reading night March 13. Physical education teacher Mike Jilka and student Nora Hein look on while Cheyenne Smith waits her turn in line. Color on the bottom of a sucker stick indicated winners of prizes ranging from bookmarks and kindness pencils to wristbands and books. Money raised was used to buy books for the school library.



Children take off for Easter eggs in Saturday's Easter egg hunt sponsored by Hillsboro Kiwanis. The hunt attracted between 300 and 400 kids ages 10 and younger to Hillsboro's Memorial Park.