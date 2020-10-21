HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marion Middle School students Jordy Raymer and Tripp Peterson enjoy learning how to paddle canoes Friday at Marion County Lake during the school's annual lake day. "It's a time for the kids to be together and enjoy the outside," said Deanna Thierolf, a Marion middle school teacher who chaperoned the group.



More than 100 vehicles, many flying American flags and other political banners, stretched nearly four miles along 190th Rd. Sunday evening as a Rollin' for Trump rally in support in support of President Donald Trump's re-election campaign traveled from Hillsboro to Marion County Park and Lake.



Autumn Hanson adjusts a skeleton on a chair next to a skeleton dragon waiting for children to come to 435 Forest St. in Marion on Halloween. Hanson, organizer of the drive-through Halloween event, encourages people to take Maple St. east from 3rd St. to reach the property to reduce traffic congestion.