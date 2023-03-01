HEADLINES

  • City refuses to release text cited in recall

    A showdown pitting the Kansas Open Records Act against the Kansas Open Meetings Act appears to be looming in Marion. City officials have refused to release a text message central to a petition to recall council member Ruth Herbel.

  • Costello resigns from city council

    Marion vice-mayor Chris Costello, who has been in ill health, has resigned from city council, paving the way for 2-2 votes until someone replaces him. Council member Zach Collett said in an email that it was his understanding that the council would appoint a replacement to serve until the Nov. 7 election.

  • 'We have to do something'

    Rick Rehmert gingerly walked past a house on Vine St. in Peabody, hoping not to wake a dog asleep in the yard. “Let a sleeping dog lie, right?” he said. “I walked very quietly on the other side of the road, as far away as I could get. I got past the property, and the dog woke up and barked.

  • Help needed; willing to make a deal

    If a lawyer wanted to set up shop in Marion, longtime Marion lawyer Bob Brookens would make him or her a great deal. At 73, with 45 years practicing law in Marion, Brookens would like to have more time to be home.

  • Brazen thefts may be related

    Police suspect broad-daylight thefts of a catalytic converter in Hillsboro and a cash register in Peabody might be related to a man who fled from rural Halstead after being caught committing a burglary. A Pizza Hut employee in Hillsboro reported a catalytic converter had been stolen from his 2003 Toyota Tacoma while he was working Saturday.

  • Executive sessions violated law, state says

    In a move that could have implications for other governmental bodies in the county, an assistant attorney general has agreed with the Record’s opinion that Centre’s school board violated state law when it met three times Feb. 1 in executive session. The Record filed an official complaint with the AG’s office Feb. 6.

  • Peabody city clerk resigns

    After less than a year on the job, Peabody city clerk Taylor Ensminger has resigned. Her last day will be March 24.

  • Warm-up helps pool reopen

    Marion Sports and Aquatics Center reopened its pool Monday after 2½ weeks of being closed because of problems keeping it heated. School superintendent Lee Leiker said the pool’s original heater — a boiler system dating to when the pool opened in 2007 — failed.

  • Substance abuse linked to ambulance nurse incident

    A nurse who works for the county ambulance service agreed to unusually strict requirements as part of a Feb. 14 diversion agreement for domestic battery charges. Kelli Ann Olson, 48, rural Goessel, was arrested Dec. 28 after sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at her home. At the time, the sheriff’s office said her husband, Ryan Patrick Olson, had minor injuries and that alcohol was thought to be involved in the incident.

  • Fire departments to get new teaching tool

    County fire departments soon will give fire safety presentations using an inflatable house that teaches children how to escape, how to use extinguishers, and kitchen and fireplace safety. The house, made by a Dallas company, costs $12,655 and will be used by all departments in the county. A donation from Sunflower Wind will pay for the house.

  • Odd behavior, fight with brother leads to jail

    An intoxicated man wandering around Tabor College landed in jail Tuesday, and scanner transmissions were the stuff of TV show “Cops.”

  • Furry money turns out legit

    A $5 bill passed to a Hillsboro merchant apparently had been washed and left with an odd feel. Police were called to Ampride when a cashier took the $5 from a customer and noticed it didn’t feel “right.”

  • Planners recommend approval of county building's plan

    After discussing concern about a possibility of street damage caused by large trucks being parked on the property, Marion planners gave their approval Tuesday for a former beauty salon building being remodeled into county offices. The county bought the former Silk Salon building north of US-56 in June. At the time, commissioners thought they would move the health department there.

  • Party with paint this weekend

    Peabody resident Bonnie Shaw is having a paint party at her home Saturday and Sunday. For $25, she will provide all supplies for budding artists to paint a scene of a moon and a tree. Saturday’s and Sunday’s sessions will be at 2 p.m. Shaw asks that people who are interested in attending call her at (316) 833-0419.

  • Land banks get dumping break

    Contractors who demolish houses for land banks throughout the county will be able to take construction and demolition rubble to the county’s transfer station without paying its customary tipping fee. County commissioners made that decision after discussing upcoming demolition of a house in the county land bank.

  • Edna Schanfeld

    Graveside services for former Hillsboro resident Edna Schanfeld, 95, who died Saturday at Kidron Bethel Village, North Newton, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Haven of Rest Cemetery, rural Hillsboro. Born May 16, 1927, in Nashua, Iowa, to George and Iris (Osborn) Winner, she married Floyd Schanfeld on Sept. 22, 1945, in Nashua.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Harry Homan

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    David Schneider

  • Calling it a day after 33 years

    After spending 33 years building a cattle business that in its heyday included 6,000 head, Lincolnville feedlot owner Mike Beneke is calling it a day. The price of feed, the cost of getting equipment serviced, rising interest rates, skyrocketing prices of farmland, and a lack of help motivated his decision.

  • $3,100 an acre for pasture? Land prices soaring

    Land is a finite resource, and in Marion County, auctioneers and brokers are seeing higher-than-usual prices for it. A roughly 80-acre swatch of pasture land at 310th and Upland Rds. recently sold for $3,100 an acre — almost $250,000. The buyer was from Dickinson County and paid cash.

  • Stopping the insanity

    One down, four to go. Or maybe it’s five. Or perhaps none. With Marion, you never know for sure. A month after its city clerk resigned because her boss wasn’t immediately fired, the city has hired a new clerk — without, by the way, ever revealing her salary, reputedly a lot less than it’s paying her assistant, who got a big raise around the time she became a central figure in the mayor’s effort to oust a council member.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    If I live to be 100

  • Trojans roll; Warriors come up short

    Top-seeded Hillsboro (17-3 going in) and seventh-seeded Marion (6-14) began the the Class 2A girls basketball substate Tuesday night while the county’s three other teams were eliminated in earlier play in Class 1A.
    Goessel edged out by Eagles Facing Canton-Galva (12-8 going in) for the fourth time this season, having lost each of the last two of those contests by 20 or more points, Goessel’s girls (11-8) faced a tough challenge in a four-vs.-five contest at the Class 1A Disvision I substate Friday.

  • Centre, Goessel advance

    Marion, Hillsboro, and Peabody-Burns were eliminated in boys substate basketball play last week, but Centre and Goessel will advance to second-round games Friday. Centre secures thrilling victory In what coach Richard Idleman termed their best game of the season, Centre’s boys (5-16 coming in) defeated 1-17 Burrton 62-50 Friday at Centre in the first round of the Class 1A Division II substate tournament.

  • Trojan grapplers fall short at state

    Ah, the Class 3-2-1A state wrestling tournament the last weekend of February at Fort Hays State. The one where every Marion County high school wrestler not named Kyle Palic has ended up a casualty, never finishing higher than second.

