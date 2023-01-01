BREAKING NEWS
-
A recall petition is being circulated by Marion’s mayor, his wife, and four other people — two of whom are the mother and daughter of interim city clerk Becky Makovec — in an effort to oust Marion city council member Ruth Herbel.
If 201 valid signatures are gathered within 30 days and verified within the next 30 days, the soonest a special election could be held would be four days after the deadline for anyone wanting to run for Herbel’s council seat to file for election.
-
A case in which a Hillsboro man was allowed in January to withdraw October pleas in two cases against him is one of 50 criminal cases being reviewed because the incidents were investigated by former Marion County deputy Joel Womochil, who made a mistake in a report of a July 10 arrest.
Michael A. Stultz, 61, Hillsboro, was allowed Jan. 12 to withdraw his Oct. 11 plea of no contest to driving under the influence. The charge was dismissed. In a separate case, Stultz was allowed Dec. 14 to withdraw his Oct. 11 plea of no contest to driving under the influence.
-
After a closed-door session that a legal expert contends violated state law, Marion City Council voted unanimously Monday, with one member absent, to hire as city clerk a person who 3½ years ago was asked to resign from a similar position in Florence.
Mayor David Mayfield and council member Zach Collett, who made the motion to hire Janet Robinson, were the only council members who, along with interim city clerk Becky Makovec, interviewed Robinson, according to sources.
-
Despite Saturday morning’s cold, competition in a Peabody pancake-flipping race was hot as could be.
A line of hungry diners was eager for breakfast at Peabody Community Foundation’s annual pancake feed Saturday.
-
Marion police cited a dog owner for letting a dog run free after it bit a 17-year-old girl Saturday.
A police report wasn’t available because a part-time officer, Gary Slater, responded to the call, officer Zach Hudlin said Monday.
-
Marion electric supervisor Steven Hart’s 2010 Keystone RV Outback travel trailer was likely totaled — perhaps maliciously — while Hart was away from home.
Hart reported to Marion police that he found the damaged trailer when he returned at 2 p.m. Jan. 20 to his residence in the 500 block of W. Santa Fe St.
-
Marion police have been summoned to Marion County Special Education Cooperative’s Oasis school three times so far this year.
Two of the calls were Jan. 26, once for a student who threw a chair at a teacher and once for damage in the hallway.
-
Marion City Council members met for about 10 minutes at their Jan. 23 meeting with little public discussion about any of the items on their agenda.
A week later, Peabody City Council met for three hours with robust discussion, including comments from the public.
-
False information was used between Oct. 21 and Jan. 30 to open a checking account in the name of a Durham heating and air conditioning contractor.
Everette Lee Clark Jr. and sheriff’s deputies think the account was a prelude to opening debit or credit card accounts in Clark’s name.
-
Marion gave two residents May 1 deadlines Monday for making improvements to homes they own.
The council conducted a public hearing on three properties, allowing owners to “show just cause why such structures should not be condemned and ordered repaired or demolished as dangerous or unsafe structures” under city code.
-
Feb. 17 is the deadline for Marion residents to obtain $5 off a utility bill by answering a survey contained in bills mailed this month.
But customers who received more than one survey form can’t receive multiple discounts. The forms are coded by account holder to prevent that, city officials said Monday.
-
More than three months after Hillsboro City Council members voted to authorize the city to have repairs made to the roof of a downtown Hillsboro building, and after the owner hired a contractor to do work deemed unacceptable, repair of the roof got unde way this week.
The building at 101 S. Main St., owned by George Yang, is being repaired by contractor Mahaney Roofing.
-
Marion this week approved spending $340 on city-branded clothing for two employees who work in city hall’s front office.
City treasurer and utility billing clerk Becky Makovec and municipal court clerk Sandy Scheele ordered the items from Western Associates.
-
A design change during construction of the county’s transfer station is apparently to blame for trash piling up on land owned by its former supervisor.
Bud Druse, transfer station director from 2015 until his retirement in 2019, owns land north of the station. Wind has blown trash onto his field.
-
An $8-per-person chili feed 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Marion County Lake hall will benefit the July 4 fireworks fund at Marion County Park and Lake.
More information is available from Diana Finely at (316) 651-6925.
-
You could say farming is in Terry Vinduska‘s blood.
The Marion man grew up on the same farm his father did. Before that, it was where his grandfather lived and farmed. Now it’s where his daughter and son-in-law farm and operate a seed operation.
-
Although Hillsboro clients aren’t losing their lawyer, the last law office in town shut its doors Jan. 31.
Bob Brookens, who for years had an office in Hillsboro as well as one in Marion, now has an office only in Marion.
-
Marion County Fire District Nov. 4 will elect a director representing Fairplay Township at at 7 p.m. today. The meeting, open to the public, will be at Peabody fire station,.
-
Directors of Technology Excellence in Education Network or TEEN, which supplies online services to area school districts, will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Marion school district offices.
-
Services for Leland Earl Heidebrecht, 91, Marion, who died on Saturday at Peabody Health and Rehab, were Tuesday. Burial was in Marion Cemetery.
Born Oct. 14, 1931, in Goessel to Art and Linda (Buller) Heidebrecht, he graduated in 1949 from Newton High School and served in the Army and was stationed in Germany.
-
A memorial service for retired construction supervisor Ron Hiebert, 77, formerly of Peabody, who died Friday at his home in Hillsboro, will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Station restaurant in Walton.
Private graveside services are pending.
-
Services for Dwight Kruse, 84, rural Marion, who died Saturday at St. Luke Living Center, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Strassburg Baptist Church, rural Marion.
Relatives will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.
-
IN MEMORIAM: Jeffrey Longhofer
-
With prices high on everything at food stores, local stores are seeing customers change shopping habits.
Peabody Market is selling more private-label foods instead of name-brand foods, owner Catherine Weems said.
-
The FBI is warning ahead of Valentine’s Day about “confidence and romance” scams in which people looking for love are duped out of money.
The agency’s Internet Crime Complaint Center report for 2021 — the most recent data available — lists 147 such crimes in Kansas.
-
One step forward, two steps back. Marion’s city council is to be congratulated for finally accepting that “personnel” isn’t a legally sufficient reason for throwing the public out of its meetings.
For the first time, the council added the phrase “specifically, the city clerk” to its motion to meet secretly Monday night. It’s still not legally sufficient. There must be some indication of what about the city clerk will be discussed — as in selecting a new one. But it was a step in the right direction.
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Words for remembering
-
Family members are requesting a card shower in honor of the 90th birthday Feb. 12 of longtime Marion resident Matt Classen. Relatives will celebrate with a party Saturday.
He has been married 66 years to Mary Kay Classen. They now live in Springfield, Missouri. Their children are son Mike and wife Angela of Grand Junction, Colorado, and daughter Sherry and husband Jim Bureman of Springfield.
-
Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, a coalition of 125 health care providers, charities, and advocacy groups seeking an expansion of Medicaid for residents with low income, will make a public presentation shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday at Marion Community Center.
The public presentation will follow a business meeting of Marion County Democrats. Both events will be in the lower level, accessible by elevator, at 203 N. 3rd St. Refreshments will be served.
-
Arranging unique gift baskets will be topic of a “lunch and learn” program from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at Marion City Library. Registration for the program, presented by Kathy Silhan, costs $5 and is due by Friday at the library.
-
A Super Bowl for students in sixth through 12th grades is planned for Sunday at Peabody’s Hub youth center.
The party will be from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at 118 N. Walnut St. A snack and ice cream bar will be provided. Anyone wanted to be bring finger food is being asked to contact Tara Pease.
-
Peabody-Burns FFA will have a mountain oyster feed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 21 in the ag shop at Peabody-Burns Middle/High School. Hamburgers and hotdogs also will be available for a donation.
-
Kids under age 18 can read for a reduction in their library fines at Peabody Township Library. Library director Rodger Charles said youngsters would receive 10 cents off for every five minutes they read at the library.
“We did it a while back, a couple years ago, and we had a little bit of success with it,” he said.
-
MEMORIES: 15,
30,
45,
60,
75,
115,
145 years ago
-
The Sunflower Biennial Art Exhibition at Salina Art Center will feature two works by a Goessel sophomore, a first for that school district.
Rebecca Impson’s scratch-art and ink-wash pieces will be featured in the juried show along with art made by college-age students.
-
The Marion-Florence recreation commission elected officers and an at-large member Tuesday.
Jordan Metro will be president. Bart Peace will be vice president. Erin Whiteman will serve as secretary. Deanna Thierolf will be the at-large member.
-
The Record has filed a Kansas Open Meetings Act complaint about executive sessions last week by Centre’s school board.
Unofficial minutes of the board’s Feb. 1 meeting state the board went into executive session three times to discuss personnel pursuant to an exception for non-elected personnel under state law.
-
It was hardly pretty, but a victory is better than a loss, and the Trojan girls team completed another perfect week.
After stunning third-ranked Haven, Hillsboro survived a metaphorical fist-fight in overtime with pesky Hesston, 46-38.
-
As soon as Goessel got the ball on Friday, they headed for the basket. The Bluebirds scored 31 points in the first quarter. Many of those baskets were a result of steals and Wakefield scored only one free-throw as Goessel took a commanding lead 31-1 at the first break.
All players on the bench were in the game by the end of the second quarter and Goessel led 44-6 at halftime. The Bluebird dominance continued in the third quarter, although the intensity was dialed back. Goessel led 53-13 at the end of the third quarter and with a running clock the whole fourth quarter the Bluebirds finished with a 53-15 win.
-
With the postseason starting this week, opening with a league meet Thursday at Halstead, time isn’t on Trojan wrestling coach Scott O’Hare and his team’s side.
They had been battling poor health and injuries for three weeks.