The Kroeker and Voth families enjoy snow cones at a picnic table. Each table has a plastic container marked "table cleaner." "We have to use it every time," Alyssa Kroeker said.



Fourth of July celebrations exploded across the county, including this one at Marion County Lake. Aulne, Florence, Hillsboro, Peabody, and Ramona also had special events.



Two boys in a toy Jeep lead a parade Tuesday in Peabody. The evening parade was one of many events Tuesday in Peabody.