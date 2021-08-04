HEADLINES

  • Residents turned off by power failures:Repeated blackouts termed 'ridiculous'

    Marion residents sick of power failures lighted up social media during the city’s latest blackout. The failure of the city’s power grid knocked out electricity both in its downtown and in north hill neighborhoods.

  • Demand, raccoon, branch blamed

    An electricity failure Thursday shut off power to a large portion of downtown and nearby neighborhoods. City officials blame the power failure on a raccoon, a tree branch, and high demand triggered by the day’s temperature, which the National Weather Service said reached 97 degrees.

  • It's a disaster: County refuses to approve unseen crisis plan

    County commissioners Monday declined to approve an emergency management plan they haven’t seen. Emergency manager Randy Frank presented commissioners with letter from the state Monday stating the county’s plan is approved if commissioners sign off on it.

  • Dispatcher's CPR instructions revive victim

    More than simply sending a cop, a fireman, or an ambulance where they’re needed, emergency dispatchers often must talk callers through the steps they need to take until help arrives. A Monday evening call from Tampa about a woman who quit breathing had dispatchers giving family members instructions how to do CPR until the ambulance arrived.

  • Hours after refusing care, overdose victim dies

    A Hillsboro man’s death, attributed to an accidental overdose, occurred hours after he declined medical help summoned for the same reason. Brett Wright, 47, is thought to have accidentally overdosed on his own prescription medication, Karen Larsen, Marion County assistant coroner said.

OTHER NEWS

  • State raises price of reservoir water

    Despite a 35-cents-per-thousand-gallon price hike, Hillsboro city council members approved a new contract with Kansas Water Office Tuesday. The 40-year contract would expire in 2061. While the city could adjust the contract every 10 years and KWO could change it yearly with notification, it would be largely unchanged until the next generation.

  • Reservoir death listed as a suicide

    A part-time deputy noticing an abandoned 2016 Ford passenger car with a Wyoming license plate July 27 at Marion Reservoir’s Hillsboro Cove led to the discovery of the body of Deborah Hensley, 65, 30 to 40 yards away, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A Marion County deputy coroner placed the time of death between midnight and 3 a.m., at least 16½ hours before the car was discovered at 7:30 p.m.

  • Into the fire: Unusually large class of volunteers delayed by supply-chain woes

    There are few challenges fire chief Ben Steketee hasn’t dealt with, but good fortune has thrown him for a loop. Six prospects are training to join the Hillsboro department as volunteer firefighters, the most he has ever worked with.

  • Smoke invades county

    Dense smoke from ongoing western wildfires is being blown into Marion County, and health officials say people should take precautions until it’s over. According to the Kansas Department of Health, most of the smoke remains high in the atmosphere, but some is reaching the ground. The situation could last until the western wildfires are put out.

  • It's a bird, it's a plane,it's a Conestoga wagon?

    Drivers on US-56 between McPherson and Council Grove Tuesday afternoon probably wondered what century they were in. A row of 12 solar cars left Council Grove at 2:45 p.m. headed for an overnight stop at McPherson.

  • Boys of summer take their dads to school

    Twelve members of a county baseball travel team took on their fathers Friday during their final game. Marion County Spikes trounced their elders 19-5 Friday during their second annual father-son game.

  • New program helps prevent eviction

    A federal ban on evictions has been extended three months, but a statewide housing finance agency also is providing $3 million a week in rent and utility assistance for qualifying renters. The Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program uses money provided through federal Coronavirus relief programs.

  • Forgiveness of loans begins

    The U.S. Small Business Administration will launch an application portal for borrowers with Paycheck Protection Program loans of up to $150,000 to apply for forgiveness directly. In 2020, 32% of loans from the SBA and its lenders went to businesses in low- or moderate-income communities, with 96% of loans going to businesses with fewer than 20 employees.

COUNTY

  • Peabody may get fiber optic broadband

    Peabody residents are looking hopeful toward gaining access to fiber optic broadband service in their homes. TCW Broadband conducted a public meeting Tuesday to share information about getting a connection in Peabody.

  • Tank to supply water for fires

    Ramona’s fire department got a new 33,000 gallon tank installed Friday thanks to help from road and bridge department employees. Prior to getting the new tank, firefighters had to fill their tanker truck from a pipe fed from the firehouse well.

  • Culvert work planned in Goessel

    Goessel will begin replacing culverts and cleaning ditches. “The city council is talking about which ditches need to be cleaned out and which culverts need to be replaced,” mayor Dave Schrag said.

  • Charities collecting school supplies

    Hillsboro middle and high school students will benefit from a school supply drive Aug. 14 at Hillsboro’s Downtown Cruise. The drive, organized by Jayson Hanschu’s American Family Insurance agency, will collect supplies from 7 to 9 p.m. at Main and 1st Sts.

  • 'Sound Tasting' to kick off Saturday

    Flint Hills Counterpoint is inviting county residents to sample the sounds of summer and join a community musical work. A free tour of Peabody’s downtown to kick of its Sound Tasting series will start 7 p.m. Saturday at Fannie Sterling 1884.

DEATHS

  • Earl Mueller

    Services for former county commissioner and Cardie Oil president Earl G. Mueller, 88, who died Tuesday at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church in Newton. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Petersen Funeral Home, Newton. Relatives will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

  • Brett Wright

    Private family services for Brett Dee Wright, 47, Hillsboro, who died Thursday at his home, will be Aug. 14 at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. He was born Aug. 26, 1973, in Newton, a son of Franklin and Patricia Carol (Prewit) Harvey.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Darlene Kerbs

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Archie Schmidt

DOCKET

FARM

  • Trouble a-head? Heat, drought stress corn crop

    The outlook for the county’s corn crop this year is variable because rainfall either drenched fields or left them dry. “I am hesitant to say the harvest will be good,” extension agent Rickey Roberts said. “Much of it will be, but in some areas the crop is really struggling.”

  • Annual Threshing Days show off Goessel's roots

    Goessel will celebrate its Russian-German Mennonite roots this weekend during Threshing Days. Susan Nafzinger will be running “Uncle Milt’s shed”, a collection of children’s activities Friday afternoon.

FEATURES

  • Rural home becomes an oasis in paradise

    Dean and Renae Pusateri are turning Renae’s parents’ rural home into a peaceful homestead haven where they can grow what they need to live life as they see fit. The couple bought her parents’ place east of Aulne, and Dean has worked steadily since February planting and remodeling.

  • College student preserves graveyard

    Katelyn Olson can show you where she might be buried. The Bethel college student has marked her family’s plot and those of other Zion Lutheran Church members as she updates a cemetery map the church has used since 1989.

OPINION

  • Keeping the legislature in bounds

    Next week, Marion County residents will have a once-in-a-decade opportunity to play a key role in righting a serious wrong. For most of its history, our county has been represented by a clear voice in the legislature. Since 2012, that voice has been gerrymandered into small, separate whispers.

  • Closing the book on Facebook lies

    If treated for what it is, Facebook clearly would overflow the lagoons south of Marion. Comments presented as facts so often are wrong that we rarely respond to postings. A recent one was so insipid, however, that it deserves a reply. Marion’s shadow mayor — the actual mayor’s wife — last week accused a city council member of wasting the city attorney’s time and taxpayers’ money by questioning residency requirements for city officers.

  • We're not powerless

    Officials were quick to blame last week’s Marion power failure on use of air conditioners, but hot weather was merely the straw that broke a mismanaged camel’s back. Thursday was only the 16th hottest day in the past two years — not exactly unprecedented or unexpected. Though antiquated, the circuit that failed has enough capacity to power more air conditioners than probably exist in the entire city.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Feast or famine

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Roadkill patrol, Dollar store, Bale fire

PEOPLE

  • Indoor sale beats the heat

    Marion resident Shannon Ehlers had been planning a garage sale for a month, but the 100-degree heat last week altered her plan. “In the past few days, we decided it’s too hot,” Ehlers said Friday. “So we moved it indoors.”

  • Skinners meet for 74th reunion

    Descendants ofWilliam and Margaret Skinner and James and Amanda Skinner assembled Sunday for the 74th annual Skinner reunion at Peabody Senior Center. The Skinner brothers migrated from Iowa in 1896 — William to Peabody and James to La Harpe.

  • Santa Fe Trail talk scheduled

    Amateur historian Steve Schmidt of Hesston, whose Marion County farmland preserves a piece of the 200-year-old Santa Fe Trail, will present an overview of the trail’s history at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Pioneer Bluffs, one mile north of Matfield Green on K-177. Reservations aren’t required but are being accepted at (620) 753-3484 and lynn@pioneerbluffs.org.

  • College degrees and honors

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2021 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP