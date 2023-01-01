UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE

  • Cody found reporter's file on his misdeeds during newsroom raid

    Newly reviewed body camera video of the Aug. 11 raid on the The recordings also contain an admission by police that a totally unrelated document they supposedly were looking for had initially been obtained not by the

  • Mayfield reverses position, suspends Cody

    Six and a half weeks after raids on the City Administrator Brogan Jones announced the suspension in an email Friday to city council members.

  • Cody accused of telling Newell to destroy evidence

    A state investigation of the Aug. 11 raid on the Partly in response to this and to what she said were efforts by Cody to continue his aborted investigation and to publish a book about it, Newell told the

  • Peabody water main break drains tower

    A Tuesday night water main rupture in Peabody drained the entire water tower and the city is now under a boil water advisory. City clerk Jylle Wilson said water was gushing out of the ground like “a very large fountain” when a resident spotted it on 5th St. between Locust and Plum Sts. at 10 p.m. Tuesday. The water main break was located six blocks from the water tower.

  • Larceny is unwanted fuel pump additive

    If you bought diesel fuel at Fleet Fuels — formerly Epp’s Service — in Hillsboro, police suggest that you check your accounts closely. Police discovered a skimmer — devices that siphon a debit or credit card’s information from its magnetic strip —hidden inside a pump Saturday.

  • County frets over remodeling cost

    The only contractor who submitted a bid to remodel a former beauty salon into county offices bid $239,807 plus extra for a concrete storm shelter, an air-cooled generator, and architectural drawings. Cody Nelson of Nelson Fowles Construction bid to demolish all interior framing, drywall, and finishes; demolish plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical systems; build interior framed walls; fill in two exterior doors, put in seven additional windows, install siding, trim, fascia, and soffit; install cabinets and laminate tops; install six interior windows, 11 interior doors, two exterior storm doors, and two aluminum storefront doors; install two bathrooms and a kitchen sink; replace water piping and sewer lines; and replace a gas water heater, heating and cooling system, ducts, and electrical system.

  • Hospital conflicts lessen:Progress on rebates to pharmacy

    A month ago, St. Luke Hospital chief executive Alex Haines said he would look into contention between the hospital and Lanning Pharmacy over a federal drug program. At Tuesday’s board meeting, Haines said he’d met with Traci and Gene Lanning to hear examples of what they’d like to have investigated to help resolve the dispute.

  • Hospital conflicts lessen: Ambulance agreement at hand

    After more than a year of wrangling between the county ambulance department and St. Luke Hospital, a written agreement has been forged that sets most of the issues to rest. Before the agreement is formally approved by county commissioners, county counsel Brad Jantz will make tweaks to its language.

  • Bright lights, lake concert to greet Old Settlers

    From riding in an 11 a.m. Old Settlers Day parade down Main St. to celebrating with a concert at the Marion County Lake Hall, Marion High School graduates will spread throughout Marion and Florence to see old friends Saturday. At least four classes will attend an evening concert by Wichita band The Banned starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at the county lake hall.

  • Turbines to take a spin in the spotlight at ribbon-cutting

    The formal opening of Orsted’s Sunflower Wind farm will be marked with a ribbon cutting Thursday. The 200 megawatt wind farm is one of 13 Orsted wind farms in the United States.

  • Exchanging the world for a small town

    Three of four exchange students at Marion High School had never been to the United States — let alone Kansas — before they arrived recently for their year abroad. Matilde Gaspari, a 16-year-old from Italy, had visited New York.

  • County waits for new COVID shots; clinics planned

    County health officials still are waiting for updated COVID-19 vaccine to arrive, health department director Krista Schneider said Monday. The department plans to carry only Moderna vaccine for ages 6 months and older, Schneider said. It will not carry Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines because of minimum ordering requirements and shorter shelf life.

  • Grant cycle begins; donations matched

    Peabody Community Foundation has opened its grant cycle for teachers and student groups. It will offer eight $250 grants to Peabody-Burns staff and student groups. The deadline for grant applications is Oct. 11. The foundation will announce awards Nov. 28.

  • Enrollment up

    Tabor College’s undergraduate fall enrollment is up 5% compared with last year. On-campus enrollment stands at 531 students. An additional 83 students are taking graduate and online courses, and 50 high school students are enrolled in dual credit.

  • Festival planned

    Eastmoor Church in Marion will have a church and community fall festival 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 on its front lawn and circle drive. A free lunch, pumpkin carving, bouncy house, games, face painting, mission stations, and snack stations will be included.

  • Closures planned

    Two county roads temporarily will be closed for work. Nighthawk both north and south of 190th Rd. will be closed for 2,000 feet in each direction so the surface can be redone and rumble strips installed. That closure is expected to last four weeks.

  • Blood drive set

    A blood drive is planned for 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Oct. 4 at Peabody High School. Appointments to donate may be made by calling (785) 614-1738.

  • Forum set

    A moderated forum for Peabody city council and mayoral candidates will be 7 p.m. Oct. 4 in theAnn Potter Room at Peabody Township Library. Questions may be emailed to pandeasmith@gmail.com.

  • Seniors to meet

    Senior Citizens of Marion County Inc. will meet at 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at Marion Senior Center. Lunch will be served at noon. Vocal music teacher Shyla Harris and the Marion High School Singers will present a program.

  • How do you like your future home?

    We traveled by rail to Atchison and took stage passage from there to Council Grove. The trip was made in about two days — riding 60 miles per day. The stage was a miserable affair, with the curtains in ribbons and flapping in and out with the wind, which we had to face the entire distance. You all know what our March winds are like in Kansas.

  • '63 grad goes on Honor Flight

    Two years after graduating from Marion High School, Warren Kreutziger headed to the Army, and eventually, Vietnam. Kreutziger is a member of the class of 1963 and plans to attend its 65th reunion Saturday as part of Old Settlers Day.

  • History of Old Settlers Day

    Old Settlers Day is as rich in tradition and as filled with change and progress as the years past that it honors. A careful blending of tradition and innovation is what has kept Old Settlers Day as one of the premier annual celebrations in Central Kansas. Originally county-oriented, Old Settlers Day began Jan. 7, 1881, with a reunion for all people who settled in Marion County in the 1860s. The old settlers gathered for a basket dinner and reminiscing in Marion.

  • Settling up as Old Settlers

    When I “retired” two years ago, I said it was to take care of my three old ladies — my 18-year-old cat, who died last year; my 98-year-old mother, who died last month; and my 154-year-old newspaper, still going strong. Having lived with my mom, I got comfortable thinking of her as an Old Settler and me, despite my 70 years and reflection in the mirror, as what she would call a kid.

  • Policing our attitudes

    One of the first things you learn in the newspaper business — and, I suspect, in many others, as well — is that people are quicker to condemn than to praise. It’s human nature. Newspapers constantly are accused of doing this— of reporting bad news more prominently than good, something every respectable news organization regularly hears.

  • Don't say no to knowing

    One of the secrets to communities being stronger together is for all public business to be transacted in the open, without secrecy, in the most — well, public — way possible. The public’s right to know — and, with it, the right to have a voice in decisions — is essential to the American way.

  • LETTERS:

    Moving forward, With great respect

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    How you know it's country living

  • Wild week leaves Warriors unscathed

    High-scoring contests, a triple-overtime match, and Marion continuing as the county’s sole unbeaten team highlighted the week for varsity football. Marion Marion beat Remington, 36-13, on the road Friday night.

  • Trojans come back to sweep

    Hillsboro volleyed through five teams Saturday without losing a single game to win a tournament in Douglass. El Dorado, Leon-Bluestem, Kansas City Christian, Douglass, and Garden Plain were no match for Hillsboro.

  • Marion boys, Hillsboro girls win

    Marion’s boys ended up winning the school’s only invitational cross-country meet Thursday while Hillsboro captured the title for girls. Marion It is the third year in a row that Marion boys won their invitational.

  • Illnesses hamper tennis team

    With three team members missing time because of illness, Hillsboro’s tennis team had a tough time at its invitational Thursday “My hope is that they all get well over the weekend as we push into the last weeks of our season,” coach John Ruder said.

  • Golfers finish 8th

    Marion and Centre’s golf team placed eighth out of eight teams Thursday in Council Grove. Natalie Sigel led the team and tied for 16th place. Leah Brunner tied for 31st; Caitlin Thornhill, 35th, and Naomi Wilson, 38th. The Marion-Centre golf team willl compete Thursday at Clay Center .

