A troop of children splashes through the spray from a fire hose at Friday's Community Appreciation Celebration put on by Hillsboro Arts and Crafts Association in downtown Hillsboro. The event, recognizing the organization's 50th anniversary, included a free meal, music, and a craft fair with work by local artists.
Food judge Mary Hollinger tastes a cocoa chiffon cake from Goessel Goal-Getters 4-Her Delaney Gibson Monday at the Marion County Fair.
Kristen Vinduska of rural Lincolnville, a park guide at Arches National Park, gives a lesson on tadpoles and shrimp to visitors. As an intern in the National Park Service, she performs all the duties of a full-time park ranger. She will be a senior in park management at Kansas State University this fall.
Wayne Ollenburger of Hillsboro displays the newest addition to his antique vehicle collection. He purchased the original 1938 Chevy Master Deluxe 2 1/2 years ago. He also has an original 1971 Chevy Cheyenne half-ton pickup and an original 1980 Corvette. All are bright red.
