HEADLINES

  • Teacher, former student lead men's chorus

    When Greg Bontrager was vocal music teacher at Goessel schools, one of his students was Braden Unruh. They teamed up Sunday in leading the Kansas Mennonite Men’s Chorus performance at Tabor’s Richert Auditorium. Bontrager directed the chorus. Unruh, a 2011 Goessel graduate and now a vocal music teacher at Goessel, was invited by Bontrager to direct one of the pieces on the program. He also led the audience as it participated in several numbers.

  • Commission talks trash after contaminated soil found

    Contaminated soil found during construction of a new county transfer station will cost the county $24,060 more than originally anticipated for the project. Refuse director Bud Druse alerted county commissioners to diesel contamination in February. At that time, no one knew how the problem would be resolved.

  • Dispute over wind farm proposal turns hostile

    As the county board of zoning appeals prepares to consider a conditional use permit for a proposed wind farm April 25, relations between landowners in the 22,000-acre area the wind farm would span between Florence, Peabody, and Aulne are tense. National Renewable Solutions delivered its CUP application to the county planning commission last week. The proposed Expedition Wind Farm grew out of a wind farm project originally the idea of Florence resident Rex Savage. NRS purchased the former Windborne Energy project in July 2018, renamed it Expedition Wind Farm, and has since met with landowners and county commissioners.

  • 'Old MacDonald' provides fun for Goessel youngsters

    Excitement was in the air for preschooler Daylen Gibson as she attended Goessel Elementary for the second annual Old MacDonald preschool engagement event on Friday. For the second year in a row, families from around Goessel flocked to Goessel Elementary to interact with teachers, animals, and other children.

  • Life Team called to motorcycle crash

    A motorcycle crash required Life Team helicopter assistance Tuesday after the rider suffered possible life-threatening injuries on Indigo Rd. near 140th Rd., according to reports from emergency scanners. The 38-year-old male was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol and wasn’t wearing a helmet when he crashed into a tree, resulting in a possible neck injury and broken foot.

OTHER NEWS

  • Hillsboro High School prepares for 'Evening in Paris'

    Hillsboro High School’s 2019 junior/senior prom for will be Saturday “Evening in Paris,” with the promenade taking place at 7 p.m. in the circle drive on the east side of the high school. The evening will begin with students in the park for pictures, while the small gym opens at 6:30 p.m. to allow the public to see the Paris-themed decorations.

  • Students to present recital at Marion Performing Arts Center

    Private music students of Anita Hancock will perform a voice and piano recital at 3 p.m. Saturday at Marion Performing Arts Center. Performing will be Gwen Avant; Hazel and Sybil Bowman; Cadence, Kalea, and Aubrey Craig; Reagan Dameron; Anani and Shalia Ensley; Hugh and Elle Guetterman; Grace Kruse; Haiti Schafers; Jayden Spencer; and Shyann and Shyla Harris. A guest performer will be Justina Chen.

DEATHS

DOCKET

FARM

  • Sale barn sees an increase in numbers

    After a long, cold, wet winter, activity has been picking up at area sale barns including Herington Livestock Market at Herington. Manager Tracy Ediger said the sale barn auctions an average of 800 to 1,000 head of cattle a week. It had a run of 1,900 cattle three weeks ago and 1,500 on April 3.

  • Pretty Good Twine puts personal touch on multi-state business

    Agriculture is key to Marion County, Tina and David Liefer contribute a personal touch with Pretty Good Twine in Peabody. They, and the three employees, deliver their plastic-based products themselves, throughout territory that spans as far north as Idaho, and as far south as New Mexico.

  • Some cover crops are better choices than others

    Cover crops have become a popular way to improve farmland, but cattle producers should be wise about which cover crops they choose, a crop adviser said. Cover crops can increase soil nutrients, reduce erosion, and suppress weeds. For cattle producers, cover crops provide forage as well.

  • Film to focus on old-time ranching

    Pioneer Bluffs in Matfield Green is seeking to identify older Flint Hills ranchers or ranch-hands with interesting stories to tell for a new short film. “Tallgrass Tales,” financed by Humanities Kansas, will examine the culture and tradition of women and men working in the Flint Hills cattle industry.

PEOPLE

  • Tampa receives donations from wind farm owner

    Enel Green Power, owner and operator of Diamond Vista Wind Farm in northern Marion County, recently donated money to the fire department and Paul Gooding Memorial Library in Tampa. Marion County Fire District received $25,000 for emergency response equipment. The Tampa station purchased a new brush truck for responding to grass fires and vehicular accidents.

  • Disability group to hear about training program

    Participants in a Tabor College project that provides internships for young adults with disabilities will talk about their experiences when a regional developmental disability group meets at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Tabor’s Student Center. Project Search interns and instructor Robert Haude will make a presentation and answer questions from the board of Harvey-Marion County Community Developmental Disability Organization.

  • Red Cross offers rewards during National Volunteer Month

    American Red Cross and HBO are offering a reward to encourage eligible donors to give blood during National Volunteer Month this month. Game of Thrones fans are encouraged to “Bleed for the throne” and be entered for a chance to win a full-size Iron Throne.

  • Law expert to help seniors with health care documents

    Free one-on-one legal sessions about health care documents for the elderly will be offered from 10:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hillsboro Senior Center. Elder law expert Paul Shipp from Kansas Legal Services will discuss living wills and durable powers of attorney until noon.

  • TEEN sets meeting

    The Technology Excellence in Education Network (TEEN) will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. April 17 at the Marion District Office at 101 N. Thorp St. in Marion.

  • Waste to be discussed

    A five-year plan for managing solid waste in the region will be discussed when Central Kansas Regional Solid Waste Authority meets at 7 p.m. April 17 at McPherson County Transfer Station, 1431 17th Ave., McPherson.

  • Students to present recital at Marion Performing Arts Center

    Private music students of Anita Hancock will perform a voice and piano recital at 3 p.m. Saturday at Marion Performing Arts Center. Performing will be Gwen Avant; Hazel and Sybil Bowman; Cadence, Kalea, and Aubrey Craig; Reagan Dameron; Anani and Shalia Ensley; Hugh and Elle Guetterman; Grace Kruse; Haiti Schafers; Jayden Spencer; and Shyann and Shyla Harris. A guest performer will be Justina Chen.

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Invitational preps schools for competition

    Athletes competing at Friday’s Marion Invitational appeared to agree that struggling against tougher competition early prepares them for their season. The meet was a taste of the performance expected at state, said Noah Dalrymple of Marion, who went to state for high jump last year.

  • Trojan golfers tee off season

    The Hillsboro High School golf season got underway this week with the Trojans competing Tuesday at Herington and Friday at Hillsboro. Trojan coach Scott O’Hare expected 2019 to be a rebuilding year because senior Avery Unruh is Hillsboro’s lone upperclassman.

  • Goessel golfers keep improving

    Goessel’s Coach Chad Lindeman decided to take four players to Herington for the first varsity golf meet of the season on Tuesday. Two seniors, a junior and a freshman combined for scores that earned fourth place out of six teams. Dylan Lindeman captured par on four holes and finished with a score of 95 for the sixth place individual medal.

  • Hillsboro school board accepts summer camp partnership

    Hillsboro School Board on Monday approved a partnership with Prairie View Camp to host summer school at Hillsboro Elementary. The board accepted high school math teacher Devin Metzinger’s resignation effective at the end of the school year.

  • Goessel and Hillsboro school menus

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP