  • Concert to honor gifts that live beyond the givers

    When Tabor College music professor and conductor Brad Vogel drops his baton at the end of a season-ending concert Sunday at the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts, more than 200 supporters won’t join in applause, because they won’t be there. The performance of “Requiem for the Living,” a work by Dan Forrest, is first and foremost in recognition of people who donated to the campaign to build the center and did not live to see it completed.

  • Commissioners heat up again

    Although county commissioners had a short agenda they moved through quickly, discussion of Emergency Medical Service stations became heated. Commission chairman Dianne Novak said she put EMS stations on the agenda because she’d been hearing “rumblings” about having a full-time staffer on duty in the Peabody station.

  • Man dies despite EMS response

    A 21-year-old rural Florence man died Monday after he was discovered unresponsive in his yard by his father. Dale Buller, who lives at 739 Vista Rd., about a 7½-mile drive southwest of Florence, called dispatchers at about 9:30 p.m. to report that upon returning home, he found his son, Brent, on the ground in the yard and unresponsive.

  • Dem candidates target Kobach at lake event

    A crowd of party enthusiasts at Marion County Lake Hall reacted with applause and chuckles Saturday when state representative and Democratic candidate for governor Jim Ward stepped up to the microphone during a public forum to express why he would be the party’s best choice in the August primary. “I can beat Kris Kobach,” he said simply.

  • US-50 overlay project begins Monday

    Drivers who take US-50 to Newton will find the going slower beginning Monday when contractors start work on two mill and overlay projects stretching from the Marion/Harvey County line to I-135. A 1½-inch overlay will be laid from the county line to Walton, and a 3-inch overlay will be placed from Walton to the I-135 junction.

  • Courthouse windows project rewarded

    The county’s courthouse window restoration project, begun in August 2016 and completed in March 2017, has been chosen for a merit award from Kansas Preservation Alliance. The alliance sent county clerk Tina Spencer a letter inviting her to attend its annual award presentation May 18 in Topeka.

  • Collaborative extension ag survey targets health and wellness

    In a time of falling commodity prices, farm profitability, and land values, a group of extension professionals is looking into what can be done to support the health and wellness of farmers and ranchers. Rural Family Support Network, a collaboration of four university extension programs, is sending surveys to pre-selected farmers and ranchers in Kansas and three other states to determine what resources might be helpful to them.

  • Disaster loans available for businesses

    Small nonfarm businesses may qualify for lowinterest Small Business Administration disaster loans to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues related to drought. Small businesses directly affected by drought and businesses that depend on farmers and ranchers who have been affected by drought may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred.

  • George King

    Graveside services for George Irwin King, 89, Wichita, who died April 28 at Founders Crest Nursing Home, Wichita, were May 2 at Washington City Cemetery. Born Dec. 19, 1928, to Irwin S. and Leona (Baldwin) King at Delphos, he graduated from Linn High School in 1945. He and Ruth Gladys Dodd were married Nov. 19, 1950. The Kings lived in Park Forest, Illinois, before relocating to Wichita in 1973.

  • FUNERAL NOTICE:

    Louise Colburn

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Wanda Burk

  • Sears and Roebuck barn re-purposed

    Mark Harms and Kim Buethe were married in 1990 and then moved to the Buethe farm in 1992 to a farmstead owned by her parents, Don and Peggy Buethe, one-fourth mile east of Kim’s home place. The farm had been established by Kim’s great-uncle and was known in the Buethe family as Cedar Hill Farms. It had a picturesque barn that had been ordered as a Sears-Roebuck kit around 1910.

  • Locally-sourced: From farm to fork

    While Dale Buller is putting in another day’s work tending to cattle and checking fields on his farm east of Peabody, Lindsey Marshall, owner of Coneburg Inn, can be found in the kitchen slinging up a specialty burger as twangy bluegrass floats out of speakers. Buller, a longtime farmer, begins the cycle that ends when Marshall serves the plate carrying a burger made with locally-grown beef.

  • Industrial hemp topic of open forum

    State officials will take public comments on a new industrial hemp research initiative in three two-hour sessions Friday in Manhattan. The Alternative Crop Research Act, passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Jeff Colyer in April, establishes a hemp research program to be overseen by Kansas Department of Agriculture.

  • Ag invisibility

    You can’t drive through the county without seeing the work of farmers and ranchers all around you, from fields of wheat refreshed by recent rains to cattle scratching their necks on barbed wire fences. Everywhere you look, agriculture is up close and personal. That makes it all the more puzzling that when four of seven Democratic candidates for governor participated in a forum Saturday at the county lake, agriculture appeared to be an afterthought. So much so that if not for a certain news editor interjecting “What about agriculture?” as they added a final question about criminal justice right at the end, nary a question would have been asked about it.

  • Mom's day

    It’s going to be a different sort of Mother’s Day for me this year. For the first time in 60 years, my Mom won’t be around to celebrate it. Many of you already know that last week, after 90 years on the planet, most of them good ones, my mother, Louise Colburn, peacefully said goodbye and moved on to the next great unknown adventure.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Egg bound and down

  • Photographer bets on herself to lose weight and keep it off

    Would you be willing to pay $40 to join in a walking game? That is what Treena Lucero of Hillsboro is doing to help lose excess pounds and get in shape.

  • Seniors sought for 'First Pitch' honor

    Individuals over the age of 70 once again will be honored through “Keeping Seniors in the Game! First Pitch” at feature games of the National Baseball Congress World Series from July 27 through Aug. 11 at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium in Wichita. Those selected will throw out honorary first pitches celebrating their contributions to their communities.

  • Moennich to celebrate 95th birthday

    The family of Gertrude (Bezdek) Moennich requests a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday May 14. Moennich was married to Walter Moennich on May 25, 1946, in Lincolnville. Her children are Dennis Moennich of McPherson and Cheryl Tull of Salina. She has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

  • Farm disaster aid available

    County farmers and ranchers with losses caused by recent drought conditions may qualify for emergency Farm Service Agency loans. Applications for disaster loans to cover a portion of actual losses will be taken through mid-December.

  • Lake to get new water hydrants, but what kind?

    Planned work to replace water hydrants at the County Park and Lake hit a bump in the road when state regulations entered into the picture of what sort of hydrants can be installed. Engineer Darin Neufeld told county commissioners four companies bid on the proposed hydrant replacement work. Two bids were substantially higher than the county anticipated because the type of hydrant was different.

  • Third-graders learn about beef industry

    How much money a cow or steer can bring at market, how to care for the animals, what diseases to watch for, and more were presented to third-grade students from Marion and Hillsboro when their classes took advantage of an opportunity to learn about the agriculture industry by attending Marion-Florence FFA’s annual Ag Awareness Day on Friday. Marion seniors Tyler Makovec and Jarret McLinden showed a year-and-a-half-old heifer to students and talked about raising, showing, and selling cattle.

  • NORTHWEST OF DURHAM:

    Families celebrate birthdays

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menu

  • Trojan baseball team posts 3-2 week

    With postseason play beginning next week, the Trojan baseball and softball teams are gaining momentum. In baseball action, the Trojans went 3-2 last week, beginning April 30 with the postponed game from an April 13 meeting at Hoisington.

  • Hillsboro track teams compete in Hesston meet

    The Hillsboro High School track teams competed Thursday at the Hesston Invitational. The boys’ team had more success, finishing seventh out of 10 schools with 43 points, while the girls’ 28 points left them in ninth.

  • Golfers take fifth at invitational

  • School arts festival moved to Tabor

    Hillsboro Middle/High School Fine Arts Festival will be held Friday at the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts at Tabor College. Sixth grade band and choir will begin at 6:30 p.m, followed by a short intermission to allow patrons to view middle school and high school artwork on display. The concert will resume at 7:15 p.m with performances by middle and high school groups.

  • Goessel musicians shine in Dallas

    Goessel High School musicians scored high marks for their performances in the Big D Classic music festival Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District. The choir earned a superior rating, and select ensemble Elbiata received a superior rating and outstanding performance recognition.

  • Marion-Florence FFA strikes gold at state event

    Competing against the best in the state, Marion-Florence FFA members achieved gold division placements at a state agriculture mechanical and technical competition April 30 at Manhattan Area Technical College. Peyton Ensey placed fourth and Antone Vinduska sixth in a field of more than 130 competitors to earn gold division honors.

  • Granddaughter to graduate

    Codi Ehrlich of Dodge City, granddaughter of Robert and Margaret Harris of Florence, will receive her doctor of medicine degree from University of Kansas Medical School on Sunday. Ehrlich will complete her family medicine residency at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.

  • Students named governor's scholars

    County seniors at the top of their classes were honored Saturday by Governor Jeff Colyer at the Governor’s Scholar banquet in Topeka. Each of the 554 awardees finished in the top one percent of their graduating classes.

  • SCHOOL MENUS:

    Hillsboro and Goessel

  • Chronic pain class offered

    Individuals with chronic long-term pain lasting longer than three to six months can learn management and coping techniques through a series of classes beginning May 22 at Hilltop Manor in Marion. Chronic pain conditions include such things as neck, shoulder, back pain; fibromyalgia; whiplash injuries; repetitive strain injuries; pelvic pain; and post-surgical pain.

  • Chat and Dine to meet Saturday

    Marion County Lake Chat and Dine will meet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the east shelter. Larry and Barb Smith will serve as hosts. Attendees should bring table service and a dish to share. The meeting is open to past and present lake residents and guests.

  • Calendar of events

