  • County sees a run of methamphetamine busts

    A run of six arrests involving methamphetamine that took place between Thursday and Sunday in Marion County extend beyond their respective towns, Hillsboro police chief Dan Kinning said. “We need to work together because the drugs are going back and forth between the different communities in Marion County,” he said.

  • Council discusses strategic its goals

    Hillsboro city council members spent most of Tuesday’s meeting discussing their priorities for the city’s future. One goal is to grow the population .05% per year by 2025. That equals 15 people a year, city administrator Larry Paine said.

  • Hillsboro teachers train to respond to emotional crisis

    Hillsboro teachers now have training in recognizing signs of emotional crisis and know how to respond. All teachers in the school district got training from Prairie View. The initiative is part of Hillsboro School District’s school redesign.

  • Greensburg survivors learn hard lessons about coping with distaster

    March 2 to 6 is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kansas. Two Marion residents learned more than they ever wanted to know about severe weather in 2007, and offered tips to be prepared. Marion residents Chelsi and Javan Koehn lived in Greensburg on May 4, 2007 when the town was devastated by an F5 tornado that flattened 95% of the town and killed 11 people at 9:47 p.m.

  • Medical issues factored into fatality crash

    A Gypsum man who died after being thrown from his vehicle in an accident last week was believed to be experiencing medical complications prior to the accident, Kansas state trooper Craig Davis said. Ronald L. Myhre, 50, was southbound on K-15 from Dickinson County when the accident occurred. He was well south of K-4 which would take him to Gypsum.

  • Clover Cliff Ranch's owners exited to bring back bison

    The first bison that arrived last week at Clover Cliff Ranch were the result of effort by Spencer and father Warren Harshman to reintroduce them to the area. “We’ve been talking about bison for quite a few years,” Spencer said. “It’s kind of hard to get into. We started talking to people and met some of the right people.”

  • New extension district a step closer

    Marion and Dickinson counties are a step closer to forming a combined research and extension district — a move that could slightly bump costs for county taxpayers. Dickinson County commissioners last week approved forming a research and extension district with Marion County.

  • Commissioners vote to keep their promise

    After hearing from a Hillsboro farmer Monday, county commissioners cast a split vote to keep a verbal promise made a year ago to maintain the road he uses to reach his cattle. When Mike Meisinger last spoke to the commission, he asked for a policy that if he paid for rock for a 1¼ mile section of Mustang Rd. north of 260th Rd., the county would rock and maintain the road. At that time, then-road and bridge supervisor Jesse Hamm said the county would maintain the road.

  • Start your small engines

    After months of discussion, all-terrain vehicles, golf carts, utility vehicles, and micro-utility trucks are now allowed on Hillsboro streets. The city’s police department has inspection and application forms and is ready to do business.

  • Pilsen's parish auction raises $18,000 for charity

    Pilsen community center was crowded Sunday with people wanting a meal and wanting to bid on auction items to raise money for charity. This year’s 17th annual Holy Family Parish Charity Auction raised $18,000.

  • Raymond Just

    Services for Raymond Just, 91, of Parkside Homes Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. today at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church, Hillsboro. Private family burial will be in Ebenfeld cemetery.

  • Clifford Unruh

    Funeral services for Clifford Unruh, 77, who died March 1 in rural Goessel, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro. Burial will be in Haven of Rest Cemetery, rural Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Nancy Griffin

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Virginia Soyez

  • Retirement muddles couple's financial plans

    A Marion County resident agreed to have her finances reviewed, under an assumed name, by a Tabor College accounting professor. Jane Doe understands the importance of financial planning, but understanding how much money she needs is difficult for someone approaching retirement-age.

  • Muzzling wild dogs

    Congress shall make no law abridging the right of the people to petition the government for a redress of grievances. That portion of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution apparently no longer applies to Marion County.

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Working together

  • Chamber sets meet-and-greet

    A Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce meet-and-greet with chamber president Lisa Donahue will be 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at Salem Home. Drinks and refreshments will be available.

  • Goessel residents compete in musical chairs

    Michael Jay beat out five competitors in Goessel Community Foundation’s annual musical chairs event Feb. 17 during halftime of Goessel boys basketball game. Jay won a $100 gift certificate to Keith Foods, and each participant received a fruit pie donated by Lois Janzen.

  • Hospital staff to give presentation on preventing falls

    Hillsboro Community Hospital medical staff will highlight how to prevent falls and the injuries that often result from them at 9:45 a.m. March 6 at Tabor’s Shari Flaming Center as part of March’s Lifelong Learning program. Staffers will offer tips on exercises that can be done from a chair, and discuss local resources.

  • Storm safety talk set for Thursday

    Marion County Emergency Management Department will host the annual Storm Fury on the Plains seminar at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts on Tabor College Campus, Hillsboro. The event is free.

  • Craft class scheduled

    A do-it-yourself craft class led by Pati Funk through Hillsboro Recreation Commission is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 16 at Hillsboro City Hall’s east room. No machines or supplies are needed. The class costs $10 and can be registered for until 5 p.m. March 13 on the rec commission’s website.

  • TEEN to meet

    Technology Excellence in Education Network will hold its regular monthly meeting 6 p.m. March 10 at Hillsboro district office at 416 S. Date St.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Hillsboro menu

  • Hillsboro girls survive first-round scare

    It certainly won’t go down as one of the Trojan girls basketball team’s best games of the season, but it sometimes goes that way when it’s win or go home. And Hillsboro hasn’t had the easiest time picking up wins in the postseason, going 0-4 in first round games until last year.

  • Hillsboro wrestler makes state quarterfinal

    Hillsboro wrestler Tristan Rathbone delivered during last week’s trip to Kansas State Wrestling Championships, going 2-2 and reaching the quarterfinals of the 152-pound division. Rathbone was joined at state by teammates Garrett Helmer and Jordan Bachman.

  • Goessel boys advance to substate

    Saturday’s 1A regional final pitted Little River against Goessel, with the visitors securing the 51-44 win, but with both teams advancing to substate. Little River’s sharpshooting sprung them out to a 16-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and 33-18 by halftime.

  • Kindergarten screening set

    Screening will be April 2 and 3 at Hillsboro Elementary School for students entering kindergarten in the fall. Children will need to be 5 years old by Aug. 31 to register. Parents can contact the elementary school to set up an appointment.

