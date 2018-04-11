HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



As a runner breaks from second base behind him, HIllsboro Trojans pitcher Kaden Kleiner's attention is zeroed in on throwing a strike during Thursday home games.



Troy and Sara Dawson of Cedar Point show off a display of their products at their store, Prairie Oaks Designs, in Florence. Each metal piece is custom designed by Sara on a plasma machine.



Trojans senior Dylan Wiens scrambles for a return Thursday during doubles action in the Hillsboro Invitational tournament. Wiens and senior Jacob Isaac took fourth in No. 1 doubles. Freshmen Aidan Unruh and Noah Bartel placed seventh in No. 2 doubles, Isaac captured fourth in No. 1 singles, and freshman Henry Hein placed eighth in No. 2 singles.