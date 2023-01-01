HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Eugene Just points to old clippings about the old Aulne State Bank, which sits on land he and his wife, Betty, own. Eugene Just points to old clippings about the old Aulne State Bank, which sits on land he and his wife, Betty, own.



Riley Graber holds flowers, gets hugs, and poses for photos with family members at Saturday's graduation ceremony at Goessel High School. Riley Graber holds flowers, gets hugs, and poses for photos with family members at Saturday's graduation ceremony at Goessel High School.



An clematis blooms after recent rain brought some needed moisture to Marion County. An clematis blooms after recent rain brought some needed moisture to Marion County.