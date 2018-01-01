HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Chili lovers fill the Marion County Park and Lake's lake hall to see which chili cook stirs up the best pot of chili Saturday.



Trojan back Brooks Gardner tries to break through the Warriors' interior line. A late interception left the Trojans victors in the battle for Marion Marion at Marion, 18-14.



This decorative display at Sterk Dairy near Goessel will be obsolete after Oct. 17. Kent and Amy Sterk are selling their dairy cows after 22 years in the diary business. Kent said the business has become unprofitable.